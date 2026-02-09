Man Utd to get £39m windfall with Liverpool, Tottenham ‘ready to offer’ £78m for Greenwood

Mason Greenwood has been linked with moves to Liverpool and Tottenham.

Man Utd could be set for a huge summer windfall with Premier League sides Liverpool and Tottenham interested in Mason Greenwood, according to reports.

While at Man Utd, the 24-year-old was suspended by the Red Devils on January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He faced charges including attempted rape and assault, but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February 2023 that the case had been discontinued.

Greenwood eventually left Old Trafford in July 2024 when he joined Marseille in a deal worth €31.6m with Man Utd retaining a 50 per cent sell-on clause.

The 24-year-old has largely performed well for the French side since moving with 21 goals and five assists in 34 Ligue Un appearances last term.

And the Man Utd academy product has continued to impress in 2025/26 with 17 goals and five assists in 29 appearances in all competitions so far this season, although he failed to score or assist on Sunday as Paris Saint-Germain beat Marseille 5-0.

Speaking recently, Marseille team-mate Timothy Weah insisted that Greenwood is currently performing at a “Ballon d’Or level” and is “capable of incredible things”.

Weah said: “Mason Greenwood is capable of incredible things. For me, he is performing at Ballon d’Or level.”

That kind of form has alerted a number of clubs across Europe with Spanish website Fichajes insisting that Premier League sides Liverpool and Tottenham

The Reds and Spurs are both ‘ready to offer’ €90m (£78m) to Marseille for Greenwood in the summer as the Premier League duo have ‘already begun to discreetly explore the possibility of making a move for him in the next transfer window’.

The report continues: ‘At Anfield, Liverpool see Mason Greenwood as an ideal candidate to bolster their attack. The new project, spearheaded by Arne Slot, values ​​his goalscoring prowess and his potential partnership with [Hugo] Ekitike as a partnership with great potential.

‘Tottenham are also closely monitoring Mason Greenwood ‘s progress. The London club are looking for a game-changing striker and believe the Englishman fits perfectly into their style of attacking, vertical, and aggressive play.’

Man Utd will be the ‘indirect beneficiary’ of any potential summer transfer as they will get 50 per cent of any future transfer fee, in this case €45m (£39m).

After picking up two goals and an assist in matches against Paris FC and Rennes recently, Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi hailed Greenwood.

The former Brighton head coach said: “We always need a Greenwood like the one we saw in the last two matches.

“He’s a world-class Greenwood because, in addition to what his mother and father taught him, he’s becoming a complete player.

“He’s also had his share of difficult times, but he didn’t leave and he stayed here. He understood that we were telling him things for his own good and for the good of Olympique Marseille.”

De Zerbi added in a pre-match press confernence before their defeat to PSG on Sunday: “He’s truly become a player. I hope he continues like this. I’m threatening him with that, assuring him that he has to keep going like this and that it’s primarily for his own good. Because I also see him as a little more human.

“He smiles sometimes, he talks a bit more. He’s less withdrawn than before. And that’s a positive thing. Now everyone can really appreciate Greenwood even more than before.”

