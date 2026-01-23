Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal have reportedly made an offer to sign Marseille striker Mason Greenwood amid rumours he could return to Man Utd.

While at Man Utd, the 24-year-old was suspended by the Red Devils on January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He faced charges including attempted rape and assault, but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February 2023 that the case had been discontinued.

Greenwood eventually left Old Trafford in July 2024 when he joined Marseille in a deal worth €31.6m with Man Utd retaining a 50 per cent sell-on clause.

The 24-year-old has largely performed well for the French side since moving with 21 goals and five assists in 34 Ligue Un appearances last term.

After scoring once as Marseille beat Angers 5-2 on Saturday, Greenwood took has tally for this season to 15 goals and four assists in 23 matches in all competitions, before drawing a blank in a 3-0 loss to Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday.

READ: Man Utd can’t repeat tactic which ‘broke Arsenal’ because Bruno would be ‘would be doing three people’s jobs’

There have been reports in the last couple of months claiming that Marseille would now demand as much as €100m with the French club knowing 50 per cent of any sale will go to Man Utd.

If Greenwood was sold for €100m then the Red Devils would be entitled to €50m (£43.5m) and there are rumours that their asking price has now been met.

Spanish website Fichajes insists that Marseille have ‘received’ a €100m (£87m) offer from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal but the French side currently have ‘no intention’ of allowing Greenwood to leave.

Marseille regard the sporting risk as ‘high’ with the Ligue 1 outfit likely to struggle to find a replacement for the Englishman who can match the same performance levels.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Big Weekend: Arsenal v Manchester United, Aston Villa, Mo Salah, Oliver Glasner

* Carrick told Man Utd star ‘should be nowhere near’ starting XI ‘but he’s not alone’

* Man Utd ‘four-man shortlist’ to replace Casemiro revealed after summer exit is announced



The speculation about a bid from Al-Hilal comes only a day after reports emerged that Man Utd are thinking about bringing Greenwood back to Old Trafford.

A report on Thursday from Football Insider insisted that Man Utd are now ‘in talks’ over a Greenwood return after the Red Devils included a buy-back clause in the deal to sell him.

And now Man Utd officials ‘have internally discussed the idea’ of Greenwood arriving back at Old Trafford with the report hinting that it could be as soon as this month.

The report adds: ‘If Man United do re-sign Greenwood, the Old Trafford faithful should not expect further business this window.’

Man Utd have made a midfielder a priority in the winter transfer window but there are widespread reports insisting that they could now keep their powder dry until the summer.