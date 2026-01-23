Man Utd ‘four-man shortlist’ to replace Casemiro revealed after summer exit is announced

Casemiro will leave Old Trafford in the summer.

Man Utd have reportedly drawn up a shorlist of four midfielders who could replace Casemiro in the summer transfer window after the Brazilian announced his imminent exit.

The Red Devils spent a lot of money on their attack in the summer transfer window with over £200m spent by the club on five new signings, including Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.

After failing to improve their midfield, it has been clear that next summer will be the transfer window that they invest heavily in that position with rumours they could bring in two players.

And strengthening their midfield will be even more urgent in the summer after Casemiro announced that he will be leaving Man Utd at the end of his contract.

In a message on Instagram, Casemiro said: “I will carry Manchester United with me throughout my entire life.

“From the first day that I walked out at this beautiful stadium, I felt the passion of Old Trafford and the love that I now share with our supporters for this special club.

“It is not time to say goodbye; there are many more memories to create during the next four months.

“We still have a lot to fight for together; my complete focus will, as always, remain on giving my everything to help our club to succeed.”

He added: “Knowing when stages come to an end.

“Knowing when to say goodbye when you feel that you will be remembered and respected forever.

“Four months to give my all for this badge and for our goal.

“Eternal respect and affection for Manchester United and its wonderful fans. Forever Red Devil.”

Giving more details about Casemiro’s future, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Casemiro will leave Manchester United at the end of the current season on a free transfer. The club will not trigger the option to extend his contract and the decision has already been communicated.

“Casemiro wanted to be very clear with United fans and teammates, which is why he announced it now, but he remains fully focused on finishing the season strongly.

“There has been strong interest from Saudi clubs in recent years, as well as other options, and in the summer he will choose his next destination after a legendary career.”

And The Sun claims that Man Utd ‘have drawn up a four-man shortlist’ of midfielders who could replace the Real Madrid legend at Old Trafford in the summer.

A new No. 6 is their ‘main target’ for the summer and Man Utd are ‘currently monitoring England stars Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton and Alex Scott’.

While they ‘are also keeping tabs’ on Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba, who they made an enquiry about last summer before losing interest after finding out his price tag.

After being on the bench for much of the season, Kobbie Mainoo started his first Premier League match of the campaign under Michael Carrick last Saturday and the England international could now be a key midfielder moving forward.

Romano has revealed that Man Utd are now keen to extend Mainoo’s contract at Old Trafford, especially with Casemiro now leaving in the summer.

The transfer expert added: “After rejecting loan proposals in both August and January, Manchester United remain keen to extend Kobbie Mainoo’s contract.

“With Casemiro leaving in the summer, Mainoo is seen as a priority for the club’s midfield future.

“He is very happy under Michael Carrick and is now playing regularly, which has changed the feeling completely. “Contract talks are expected to continue, with United determined to show their confidence in him and Mainoo open to staying if this role continues.”