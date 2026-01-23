Chelsea have been criticised for following their business model “slavishly” rather than adding experience, with Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet set to join the club.

Jacquet, 20, is attracting interest from a host of top European clubs including Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Chelsea are leading the race to sign the young defender, who has reportedly agreed personal terms with the London club.

Why do Chelsea want Jeremy Jacquet?

Wanted by Bayern, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Liverpool – so he must be good

Fits Chelsea’s transfer philosophy of signing top young players

Strong resale value

Regarded as one of the best young centre-backs in Europe

Do Chelsea need more experience?

Jacquet is one of the highest-rated young defenders in Europe, but many feel the Blues need more experience in their squad, making this signing an unnecessary one.

There is plenty of youth in Liam Rosenior’s squad, with not a single first-teamer over the age of 28.

Chelsea actually have more experience at the back than in any other position, but it still feels like they are lacking a proper leader.

Levi Colwill has the potential to be that leader but has been out all season with an ACL injury, while £70million defender Wesley Fofana has struggled to stay fit long enough to establish himself.

Remarkably, there are only two 25-year-olds – Enzo Fernandez and Mykhaylo Mudryk – in Chelsea’s midfield and attack, with their five players aged 26 or older all defenders or goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Douglas Luiz, 27, has been linked and would add experience to the Blues’ midfield, but even he would barely raise the average age of the squad.

READ: Chelsea were Arsenal in December 2021: Boehly’s £1bn f*** up and how *anyone* could do better

Chelsea criticised for controversial transfer business model

Chelsea’s relentless focus on youth recruitment has frustrated former Everton and Aston Villa chief executive Keith Wyness, who cannot understand the club’s desire to sign another young, inexperienced player in Jacquet.

Wyness told Football Insider‘s Inside Track podcast: “It was a big question mark for me when I saw that. I thought, another one?

“It’s like, you know, it’s like a collection of young, talented players there that they’ve got. And it just doesn’t seem right. The accusation that is levelled at them, as you say, is not having the experience in the squad that can knit the youth together and bring them forward into a really competitive team to try and challenge in the Premier League.

“That’s been clear for quite a while. And it still smacks of having a business model that they’re following slavishly rather than listening to football people and understanding that they’ve got to have that experience in there. And so, yes, I was surprised.

“You don’t need another Jacquet. There’s already enough in that position. Experience is what is needed. A couple of serious players with experience would make a big difference to that Chelsea team and knit it together. That’s what they should be looking at.

“They believe in this long-term business model. I don’t think it’s going to lead to any short or medium-term success.”

READ NEXT: Does Cole Palmer still get in Chelsea’s best team? Rosenior and Fernandez throw down the gauntlet