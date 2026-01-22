According to reports, Chelsea face missing out on Rennes star Jeremy Jacquet, who has also been linked with Arsenal, due to the defender’s valuation.

In recent days, it has become clear that the Blues are in the market for a new centre-back to be an upgrade on their current options.

Chelsea have a host of up-and-coming talents at their disposal in various positions, but their lack of elite options at centre-back, goalkeeper or up front are in the way of them winning the Premier League and/or Champions League.

Liam Rosenior’s side were always likely to target signings in these positions in the summer, but they have opted to bring forward their centre-back plans for this window and have their eye on Jacquet.

A report from our pals at TEAMtalk has claimed that Arsenal have also been keen on Jacquet, but Chelsea have moved to the front of the queue for his services as he has ‘agreed’ personal terms with the London outfit.

However, a deal is far from guaranteed at this stage because Rennes and Chelsea are currently way apart regarding a price.

A new update from The Daily Mail’s Kieran Gill claims: ‘Jacquet is the frontrunner ahead of Ramon and Senesi.

‘After reporting on the original interest, I heard Rennes were valuing him at around €70million (£61m) but that Chelsea were looking at closer to €45m, not including add-ons which could take it towards €55m (around £48m).’

European football expert Andy Brassell has shed light on why Chelsea are targeting Jacquet, who is “totally in the zone” of what the Blues want from their signings.

“He’s totally in the zone of what Chelsea want,” Brassell explained to talkSPORT.

“He’s physically imposing, incredibly athletic, has improved on the ball a lot in the last year and a half as well, since his loan at Clermont.

“What Rennes are asking for is a lot. They’ve already rejected one 50 million euro offer.

“They’re looking for about 80, it seems. So that’s what, about £67-68 million. This is where big Premier League clubs are at now.

“They would rather bid and pay for players at the top level who have a really long future at the top level, who they feel that they can mould into something.

“So maybe players who are not there yet, but you can see the players they’re going to be, rather than the players they actually are at the moment.”