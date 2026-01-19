Romano confirms Chelsea ‘agreement’ for ‘record’ transfer ahead of Liverpool, Arsenal

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Chelsea have agreed personal terms for Liverpool and Arsenal-linked defender Jeremy Jacquet.

The Blues sacked Enzo Maresca earlier this month, who was on a run of just one win in seven Premier League matches, as Liam Rosenior replaced the Italian in the dugout.

Rosenior has made a good start to life at Stamford Bridge with a comprehensive 5-1 FA Cup third round win over Charlton and a 2-0 Premier League win over Brentford either side of a 3-2 defeat to Premier League leaders Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

And Chelsea are doing their best to strengthen their squad further for Rosenior with the Blues moving up to within two points of fourth-placed Liverpool in the Premier League table.

Reports over the weekend claimed that Chelsea had agreed personal terms with Rennes centre-back Jacquet, Foot Mercato insisted: ‘Rennes (SRFC) wants to make the biggest sale in the club’s history (€70 million), surpassing that of Jérémy Doku, who left for Manchester City for €60 million in the summer of 2023.

‘Furthermore, the player has already agreed terms with the London club, where he would arrive as a guaranteed starter.’

And Romano has confirmed that report with Chelsea’s “mission to France” having already taken place as a deal edges closer.

Romano wrote on X: “Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Jeremy Jacquet, the clear main target at centre back. Contract ready, player keen and talks ongoing with Rennes asking for club record sale fee around €65m. #CFC bid currently lower. A mission to France already took place.”

And Romano added more meat to the bones overnight as Rennes look for a “record sale” in order to allow Jacquet to depart the Ligue 1 club,.

Romano explained on his YouTube channel: “Chelsea recently sent a delegation to France to meet Rennes and begin negotiations for Jeremy Jacquet.

“Rennes are asking for very significant money because they consider him one of the best young defenders in Europe.

“My understanding is that they want a record sale for the club, higher than the €64m they received from Manchester City for Jeremy Doku, so between €65-70m.

“Chelsea are working on this with their directors, owners and with the approval of Liam Rosenior, who knows French football very well from his time at Strasbourg.

“New contacts are expected this week as Chelsea look to accelerate discussions, but they will negotiate the structure and valuation rather than immediately meeting Rennes’ price.”