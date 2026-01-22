According to reports, Chelsea have ‘beaten’ Liverpool and Manchester United to a signing, while there is a ‘very positive’ update on Jeremy Jacquet.

Chelsea have a lot of talent in their squad, but they are lacking in certain positions, and these weaknesses are in the way of them winning the Premier League and/or Champions League.

This includes the goalkeeper, centre-back and striker departments, with their focus on the transfer market in the coming months to be on signing upgrades in these positions.

It was initially assumed that they would wait until the summer to make these signings, but they have brought forward plans for a new centre-back this month and are targeting Rennes star Jeremy Jacquet.

Reports have indicated that the Blues have already reached an agreement with the centre-back over personal terms, but they have work to do if they are to settle on a fee with Rennes.

Still, Fabrizio Romano revealed a fresh update on Thursday afternoon, claiming there have been “very positive conversations” between Chelsea and Rennes.

“I’ve been telling you many stories on Chelsea talents … Jeremy Jacquet, who is one of the main options on Chelsea list to become their new centre-back in this January transfer window,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Chelsea decided to go in because Chelsea a few days ago did a mission in France to meet with Rennes and start the conversations – very positive conversations – on player side, but still no agreement club to club.

“At the moment Rennes are still asking for very big money and so at this stage there is no agreement done or close club to club. The conversation is ongoing but it’s complicated at this stage.”

Chelsea are also continuing to make moves for young up-and-coming talents, with Sheffield Wednesday starlet Yisa Alao to be the latest teenager to make the move to Stamford Bridge.

In recent reports, a report from The Daily Mail named Liverpool and Manchester United as contenders in the running to sign the full-back, but Romano has confirmed that Chelsea have won the race to secure his services.

He said on X: ‘Chelsea agree deal to sign talented 17 year old fullback Yisa Alao from Sheffield Wednesday, here we go!

‘Initial fee over £500k plus heavy add-ons. Chelsea beat 3 more PL top clubs to the signing.’