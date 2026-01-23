Carrick told Man Utd star ‘should be nowhere near’ starting XI ‘but he’s not alone’

Former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood insists that Benjamin Sesko “should be nowhere near” Michael Carrick’s starting XI at Man Utd.

The Red Devils sacked Ruben Amorim earlier this month with Darren Fletcher taking the next two matches before they appointed Carrick as interim boss until the end of the season.

Carrick won his first match 2-0 in the Manchester Derby against Man City last weekend with Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu scoring the goals.

Bringing in Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire were a couple of the most notable changes in Carrick’s first starting XI at Man Utd, while Sesko dropped to the bench.

Carrick chose to play Mbeumo as the central attacker with Sesko failing to make it off the bench and Sherwood doesn’t think the Slovenia international is good enough to play for Man Utd.

When asked about recent criticism of Sesko, Sherwood told OLBG: “Listen, I’ve watched Benjamin and I know how difficult it is coming into a new league. You’ve got to settle and he’s still developing as a player.

“But I can only go on what I’ve seen so far and what I’ve seen so far is I think he’s struggled, there’s room for improvement. In the game where I called him out he scored two goals and he scored in the game after that. So listen, the kid will get confidence from that.

“But what he won’t get confidence from is the new manager coming in and leaving him out of the derby and then United having their best performance of the season.

“Saying that, I probably wouldn’t play him either, you know, from what I’ve seen so far. I just think United have probably got better options, but he’s not alone.”

Despite having his doubts about Sesko playing for Man Utd, Sherwood insists that the Slovenian is not the only Red Devils player who shouldn’t be near the starting XI at Old Trafford.

Sherwood added: “Where do I start on that? It’s probably easier to say who I am sure about at this point.

“I mean, someone just asked me about Sesko, but I would say that about so many of them. There’s so many Manchester United players who should be nowhere near.

“I do live in the past a bit though because all I remember is United players being great. I played against some great United teams and especially some great strikers.

“I think about Robin van Persie and Carlos Tevez and Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Wayne Rooney and then Sesko. You know, that’s where I’m coming from.

“They had Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole, I could carry on. It’s incredible, there was no respite.

“I am guilty of living in the past regarding the United strikers but they used to sign the best one in the Premier League. Unfortunately for United that doesn’t happen anymore.”