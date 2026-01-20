Liverpool legend has named a ‘four-man shortlist’ to be Manchester United’s next permanent manager and has ruled out interim boss Michael Carrick.

Carrick has had a dream start at Man Utd as he inspired the Premier League giants’ best performance of the 2025/26 campaign at the weekend to beat arch-rivals Manchester City 2-0 at Old Trafford.

There is now renewed optimism that the Red Devils could seal Champions League qualification this season, with this potentially enough for Carrick to earn a deal beyond this season.

Former Middlesbrough boss and club legend Carrick has initially been brought in as an interim replacement for Ruben Amorim, but he could put INEOS in a difficult position if he does a really good job for the remainder of this season.

Despite this, Carragher has explained why he is “crossing out” Carrick for Man Utd beyond this season.

“I’m crossing out Michael Carrick,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“I go back to this question – do I believe this guy can win the league? I have to believe he can. I don’t believe Man Utd will win the league with Carrick, or Chelsea will with Liam Rosenior.

“I’m not trying to be disrespectful, but you have to be special. I might be proven wrong.”

Instead, Carragher has included Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe on his ‘four-man shortlist’ to be Man Utd’s next permanent manager along with Luis Enrique, Thomas Tuchel and Julian Nagelsmann.

Carragher thinks these four managers are good fits because they have the appropiate “energy” and “drive” to take Man Utd forward.

The Liverpool legend has also insisted that Jurgen Klopp and Xabi Alonso “cannot” join Man Utd, while he has also ruled out a host of other potential candidates.

“Jurgen Klopp will not be managing Manchester United. That is out. Xabi Alonso – he cannot do that. He can’t, his affiliation with Liverpool. That can’t happen,” Carragher explained.

“Carlo Ancelotti, for me, wouldn’t have the energy or drive to get Man Utd back. Zinedine Zidane is a younger version of [Carlo] Ancelotti, but maybe I am wrong. Enzo Maresca is a no, but he is a really good coach.

“Xavi is one, at Barcelona, he won the league but enough experience for Manchester United? He only has a couple of years of experience as a manager.

“Roberto Martinez, if he does a brilliant job at Portugal, there is no doubt that Roberto is ready. The one thing he has not done in his career is manage an elite football club.

“He’d have to do something really special. Mauricio Pochettino is the same as Ancelotti. Chelsea went with Enzo Maresca as they wanted a young and energetic coach.

“Oliver Glasner, straight away, I’d say no because of the system. Andoni Iraola has done a brilliant job and is linked with top jobs but Bournemouth to Man Utd is a big jump.

“This is the same for Marco Silva. I think the next step for them would be Tottenham. It feels more Tottenham-like for them. Roberto De Zerbi is a brilliant coach but he is liable to go to war with the owners within six weeks.

“Diego Simeone is an interesting one. I was speaking to Gary Neville about United’s DNA. It is interesting that Roy [Keane] and Gary have both mentioned Simeone at different points.

“That goes away from what a club’s DNA is because he is a defensive coach. You can’t ask a manager to change.”