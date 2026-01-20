Respected journalist David Ornstein has revealed that Arsenal have opened the door to offloading Ethan Nwaneri as Marseille ‘work on a deal’.

Arsenal have comfortably been the best team in the Premier League this season as they are deservedly celar at the top of the table, while they are also well-placed to challenge for the Champions League and potentially win domestic cup competitions.

This is helped by their brilliant transfer business over the past few seasons as they have moved to complete their squad, with their £250m investment in the summer ensuring head coach Mikel Arteta has quality options in every department.

In the summer, the Gunners particularly focused on strengthening in attack and they now have far greater options in this department than last season, but this has negatively impacted Nwaneri.

The teenager had a breakout season for his boyhood club last season as he emerged as one of the most promising talents in European football, but he has barely featured for Arsenal this season.

READ: Big Midweek: Marseille v Liverpool, Tottenham, Rosenior and Havertz over Gyokeres



Nwaneri is yet to make a start in the Premier League this season and has only made 12 appearances across all competitions, though a report last month claiming they have no intention of letting him leave this month.

A permanent exit is impossible as Nwaneri recently penned a long-term contract, but a loan move would be beneficial to all parties as he could return Arsenal better for his experience elsewhere.

Now, Ornstein has confirmed to The Athletic that Arsenal are ‘working on a loan deal’ with Ligue Un side Marseille involving Nwaneri and a ‘decision’ is expected ‘soon’.

Regarding the terms of this potential deal, Ornstein explained: ‘Nothing is agreed yet but any arrangement would include a fee that is changeable, depending on appearances, and no option to buy. There remains other interest in the 18-year-old from the Premier League and elsewhere in Europe — though some suitors wanted a permanent mechanism, which Arsenal will not allow.

‘Marseille head coach Roberto De Zerbi has held positive talks with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Nwaneri, with the Italian and his style of play a prominent factor in the Ligue 1 side being favoured by their Premier League counterparts.’

READ: Premier League winners and losers: Manchester United, cursed Emery, Wilson, Arsenal and more…



At this stage, it would be hard for Arsenal to improve their squad, but a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims they ‘want to sign’ Inter Milan star Federico Dimarco, who is said to be valued at 50 million euros (£43m).

The report claims: ‘The Emirates Stadium board is prepared to make a significant financial effort to secure the signing of the player. His market value is estimated at around €50 million, a figure that reflects the status the Milanese player has achieved.

‘Despite competition from other English giants, the sporting project led by Arteta appears to be his preferred destination should he decide to leave Italy. Arsenal has already initiated preliminary contact to gauge the player’s willingness to move and the minimum financial demands of the club that owns his contract.’