Finally, England international Bukayo Saka has reportedly struck an ‘agreement’ with Premier League giants Arsenal over a contract extension until 2031.

Arsenal have made a major statement in the transfer market over the past couple of years as they have built one of the best squads in Europe.

The Gunners moved to another level in the summer, spending around £250m to secure most of their major targets to arguably complete their squad.

This leaves the north London side with quality options in every positions, and they are well-placed to end their trophy drought by lifting at least one piece of silverware this season.

Mikel Arteta’s side are currently six points clear at the top of the Premier League table, with their behind-the-scenes focus in recent months being on tying key players to new contracts.

William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly are among those to pen new deals over the past few months, with Saka their latest target.

Saka has cemented himself as one of the best wingers in Europe in recent seasons and he has been loosely linked with potential moves to several giants.

The 24-year-old’s current contract at Arsenal expires in 2027, though respected journalist Ornstein revealed to The Athletic on Friday that he has reached an ‘agreement’ over a new deal.

Regarding the terms of this deal, Ornstein explained: ‘Saka was tied down until June 2027 but talks have been taking place about an extension and fresh terms are now in the process of being finalised. They will secure the 24-year-old England winger to the Emirates Stadium until the summer of 2031, in what comes as a huge boost to Mikel Arteta’s men.

‘Saka would be wanted by the biggest clubs in world football if he was gettable, but they knew he was only interested in staying at his boyhood side. The latest deal will be at a level that recognises his standing as one of the leading players in the Premier League and Europe, while he will also occupy a key role for his country at the 2026 World Cup.’

As mentioned, Nwaneri recently commited himself to Arsenal, but he has been linked with a potential loan move elsewhere as he has barely featured for the Premier League leaders this term.

Despite this, a report from BBC Sport has claimed that he is keen to remain at Arsenal for the remainder of this season.

They explained: ‘With the January window open and Nwaneri’s lack of game time, there has been speculation about whether he will go out on loan.

‘That is not something being considered by either the club or the player, with the feeling that Nwaneri will learn more by being around a title challenge and training with players such as Saka, Eze and Martin Odegaard than going elsewhere for more minutes.’