According to reports, Arsenal are ‘ready’ to battle Manchester City and other sides in the race to sign Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi this year.

Guehi is considered one of the best centre-backs in Europe as he has had a fantastic couple of years for Crystal Palace and England.

The talented defender has been a great asset for Palace, but they are going to lose him at some point in this year as he is in the final few months of his contract.

In the summer, Liverpool were at the front of the queue for his signature and they even agreed a deal worth £35m to sign him, but Crystal Palace pulled the plug on deadline day as they did not have time to land a suitable replacement.

This was a major blow for Liverpool, who have been incredibly weak in defence this season and face missing out on Guehi for a second time.

It has been widely reported that they remain interested in landing Guehi, but they also face competition from other Premier League sides and European teams this year.

This includes Man City, who are looking to pay a fee to sign Guehi this month. This follows the injuries picked up by Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol.

A report on Thursday claimed Man City and Guehi already have a ‘verbal agreement’ over personal terms, though the club still needs to settle on a fee with Palace.

This is yet to be picked up by another outlet, but a new report from The Mirror has named Man City as the ‘red-hot favourites’ to sign Guehi this month.

The situation is far from cut and dry, though, because Arsenal are said to be ‘ready to enter the race’ for the ‘no-brainer’ transfer.

It is also noted that it ‘remains to be seen whether Arsenal would be willing to make a bid or would bide their time until the summer when Guehi’s contract expires’, but they ‘remain big admirers and there will be no shortage of takers among Europe’s top clubs should he decide to stay put at Palace for the last six months of his contract and then leave for free.

Regarding Man City, a deal this month, which could cost up to £40m due to their injury issues and Palace’s competing in numerous competitions, hinges on two ‘huge’ conditions.

The report claims: ‘Palace could end up demanding around £40m and it will test City’s resolve, while any club trying to do a deal now will know that Guehi could command a bigger contract in the summer as a free agent.

‘City would have to pay huge wages and a big transfer fee and it means that, while they are in the box seat, other clubs are watching with interest about the chances of a deal now or further down the line.’