According to reports, Liverpool are showing ‘renewed urgency’ to sign Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi ‘right now’, while Harvey Elliott could leave.

Liverpool will surely rue missing out on Guehi in the summer as centre-back has been a problem position for head coach Arne Slot this season.

The England international was their top centre-back target ahead of this season, and he was available for a cut-price fee due to his contract situation as he nears the end of his Palace deal, though a transfer collapsed on deadline day.

The Reds agreed to pay around £35m for Guehi, though Crystal Palace pulled the plug as their rivals left it too late as they could not secure a suitable replacement.

This was a blow for Liverpool, but it has been widely reported that they remain interested in Guehi as a potential long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

It was initially assumed that the Reds would wait until the summer to sign Guehi on a free transfer, though they could be forced into paying for him this month.

This is because it has emerged that rivals Manchester City are plotting a move to sign Guehi this month after Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol suffered injuries.

Now, a report from a transfer insider on X claims Liverpool are now ‘looking to close a deal’ this month.

They said: ‘Six days into the winter transfer, and Marc Guéhi is once again a hot commodity. According to internal sources, Liverpool is renewing efforts to sign the English international and current Crystal Palace captain.

‘They are looking to close the deal right NOW, after hearing reports that Manchester City are also sniffing around the centre-back.’

Regarding potential exits, Elliott could leave Liverpool after failing to set the world alight at Aston Villa, but it has been claimed that his ‘only option’ is a move to the MLS.

This is because he cannot move to another European club as he’s already played for Liverpool and Villa this season, with a report from Football Insider claiming he is ‘closing in on a transfer’ to the MLS.

Former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown told the outlet: “It looks almost certain now he will end up in the MLS.

“The lad has got to be playing football, and it’s become very clear that’s not going to happen at Aston Villa despite what he might have hoped when he joined.

“It’s a real shame, because he’s a very talented player who probably would have been knocking on the door of the England squad if he was playing regularly.

“Even at Liverpool he was a fringe player and was in and out of the team, but now he’s not even getting those sorts of minutes.

“A move to the MLS is the only way for that to happen at the moment, so that’s the best option.

“He can go out there for six months, focus on just playing and impressing, and then assess the situation in the summer and see what’s available.”