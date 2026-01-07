What are Chelsea smoking with ‘joke’ Liam Rosenior contract?

Chelsea have done a madness once again and we are here for it, while West Ham v Nottingham Forest was worst game ever.

How long, Chelsea?

I have to confess I know very little about Rosenior, but a 6.5 year contract, what a joke!

Hopefully Chelsea have built in some get out, performance related clauses.

There is only one manager in the premier right now who has been with their club for over 6.5 years.

Rosenior’s longest term a s a manager to date is 1.5 years and he was sacked at Hull.

In the words of John Henry – “What are the smoking over there”!!!!

Neil, LFC, USA

The curious case of Enzo Maresca

With the sacking of Maresca and then the discussion of Amorim’s replacement, there’s a curious reputation he has developed that I don’t fully understand. He was briefly bookies’ favourite for United, a month ago he was being touted as the next Man City boss and F365’s own article on possible replacements says he’s “He’s certainly among the best currently out of work.”

But is he? Where is that evidence? I wrote into the mailbox when Mareca was appointed, saying it was a strange appointment, given that his track record was:

Wins the Premier League 2 title with Manchester City (strongest squad)

Goes to Parma, fails to get promoted with a strong squad, gets sacked

Goes to be a coach at Man City

Wins the Championship with Leicester, who had by some considerable distance, the largest wage bill in the division.

Then he goes to Chelsea. Has he really done a great job? Chelsea have spent literally a billion pounds in the last 3 years, more than any other club. And while he may not have been in control of those signings, he hasn’t exactly pulled up trees. They won the Conference League, which a labrador in a tracksuit would probably have won with that squad. They secured Champions League football by 3 points, ahead of a Villa squad with vastly inferior resources.

The World Club Cup win was impressive, but really that was winning 1 match (the final) that they were not the favourites for.

20 games into this season, where are they now? Level on points with a Man United team performing badly enough to sack their manager. 3 points behind a Liverpool team who are having their worst season in 427 years. And a full 17 points off first place.

I’m not saying he’s a bad manager, and maybe he’ll go on to do great things somewhere else. It just seems like his reputation has been enhanced to an astonishing degree by doing OK at Chelsea. World Club Club aside, what has he done at Chelsea that is any better than par? One I can’t quite figure out.

Mike, LFC, Dubai

VAR match-fixing?

When then Premier League CEO Richard Scudamore said that the Premier League had “a strategic plan to enable more clubs to win the title” and that they will allow “a new winner every 6 years” it slipped past most people. (It’s on the internet, search those words and you’ll find it)

Since then, VAR has been implemented and amended and updated and revised and now we have a version of an organ grinder being played by monkeys.

As reported in several places now, at the start of 2021-22 season, a 5cm tolerance level was introduced, IF the lines touch each other. A “benefit of doubt rule”. That’s what we are told now, following Wirtz’ toeing the line and not quite timing it right. But still getting the goal.

I bet every single reader can think of at least one goal every season since then that they saw – be it for their own team or another – that was agonisingly close to onside but offside by less than 5cm. We all can can’t we? We’ve all shouted “That’s level! He’s onside” at our tv’s or wives at least once a season since 2021-22. We’ve all seen goals chalked off for being less offside than Wirtz’ big toe.

So…. If there is a tolerance level and a “benefit of doubt” rule, apparently all of those should just have been given as onside and goals awarded. But they weren’t.

It allows the referees to award or rule out goals as they see fit, provided the call is close enough to give them the choice.

Or as I now personally call it: match fixing.

Much love and speak soon.

Ash, CFC, Kent

Ps: get behind Rosenior, he might be the new someone that’s better than someone else.

(Not quite sure why a strategic plan to ‘enable more clubs to win the title’ would give a decision to current champion Liverpool, but still… – Ed)

West Ham farce

Ball strikes a West Ham player and goes out for a corner. Ref gives a goal kick.

VAR spends a minute looking where it hit the West Ham player before going out. Slow mo, different angles of ball striking West Ham player. No peno. Stick with goal kick.

You couldn’t make it up and Sky don’t even mention it anymore.

Paul

…That game did not cure my post-Xmas insomnia. I became invested in whether Sean Dyche would accidentally inhale a bubble.

Nice touch by Soucek post-match, highlighting how he cares about people at the training ground loosing their jobs if the club is relegated. Obviously the Sky Sports studio ignored the sentiment.. A Professional footballer worried about non-playing work colleagues sure why would we want to chop that up for socials? Game’s gone!

PB IRE

…West Ham v Forest was quite possibly the lowest quality football match I’ve ever watched. Ever. And I’m old. A rancid, appalling, excuse of a game of association football. Seen more life in a tramp’s vest. I’m absolutely shite at football, but I reckon I could have run either (possibly both simultaneously thinking about it actually) midfield in my slippers whilst watching Seinfeld, inhaling a large doner (all salad bar onions, hot chilli, mint sauce), and checking average June/September rainfall in new potential holiday spots on my phone. I’m struggling to articulate quite how pathetic both teams AND the ref were. League One would have to apologise for that shite. F*** that was bad.

RHT/TS x