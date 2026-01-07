There’s endless talk of Man Utd DNA so the alternative is obvious: Stick them in a costume. Oliver Glasner is told to run away…

Why is everybody obsessed with DNA?

I realise this is an observation that’s waaaay down the list in the wake of Amorim’s sacking, but if I have to read one more piece quoting an ex-pro citing “United DNA” as they offer their opinion on a successor, I think I might vomit.

I get that a lot of these guys may not have the most expansive vocabulary, but the way they latch on to certain buzz phrases and flog them to death is mind-numbing. Why can’t even one of them talk about “heritage” or “tradition” instead of trotting out the DNA line as if the club’s next manager will be produced in a test tube?

As an aside, I don’t think I’ve heard anyone refer to Chelsea’s DNA in the last week. While it’s a small mercy to not have all their ex-players parroting the phrase every 20 minutes, it does get me to wondering if any semblance of the club’s old self has now been completely eroded.

Keith Reilly

…​As a neutral I really don’t care who Utd hire as their new manager beyond the fact that for the rest of the season I have to listen to the usual “Utd DNA” nonsense. The Utd merry-go-round is eventually funny when they inevitably sh*t the bed and pick the worst way to get rid of their latest worst manager but it’s not worth the two years of earache.

What I suggest is this. Don’t tell anyone who the new manager is. Take a leaf from The Masked Singer and put them in a giant costume, giving out clues to their identity after any loss or home draw. Think about it, us neutrals don’t have to hear how David May could do a better job because for all we know that might actually be David May. Utd fans get to at least have some fun guessing who it is after years of being forced to watch Utd “play football”. They’d even have a highly motivated manager, petrified to drop points in case it comes to light that they’re managing Man Utd.

The only possible bone of contention I can foresee is what the disguise should be. I’m thinking Ringmaster because it’s a clown show but I’m open to suggestions.

SC, Belfast

What we mean by Man Utd DNA

Having been a United fan since I were a nipper and George Best was running the wing at Windsor Park for Northern Ireland, I can certainly understand what is meant by the United DNA. It’s very simple. Play wingers.

From Best and Aston/Morgan, Hill and Coppell, Giggs and Kanchelkis/Beckham/ etc. the teams have always played with a fast counterattack, players who can go past defenders, and a manager who will risk letting in goals because his team can score more. It’s not rocket science, and when the right players are available it is a great system. Yes, you will hear about “modern” tactics, but the press will collapse if the threat of a fast breakaway is always there.

What has been totally against the United DNA is the dreadful dull depressing defensive play of multiple managers since Sir Alex. Players passing it back and forth across the pitch on the halfway line. The ball ending up with the keeper from a United corner. The false dawn of a professional footballer seeming ready to go past a defender only to chicken out, turn around and pass it backwards. I don’t know if there is data available for the number of passes towards you own goal line, but I would be happy to bet that United would be in the top three.

The dopes running the club do not get it. The Tommy Doc team didn’t win the league, but my god they were great to watch. Atkinson’s team were fast and fun. Fergie’s wingers were simply the best players in the team.

Ant claimed yesterday that the DNA is fake. It isn’t. It just needs passed on by a United manager. (I would have Ole back!)

Tim McKane

Some joke appointments for Man Utd

So, onto next Utd manager. I would love to see an experienced manager who wants to play attacking football so pretty sure that isn’t going to happen. More likely we’ll pull someone from obscurity and talk them up as the next big thing.

Was wondering what manager rivals would really want to see at Utd for the best comedy factor as that’s probably where Utd will go…

Jose Mourinho – absolute tosser who plays negative football, alienates players and is an absolute tosser

Big Ange – completely under qualified but talks a good game and the press seem to like him. He might win a handful of games before reverting to being found out for being completely under qualified

Gary Neville – seems to be running it from afar anyway. His appointment would be incredibly funny but obviously not even a possibility given his managerial CV to date

David Moyes – has done a fantastic job at Everton so far, maybe he deserves his shot at a big club finally?

I’m still expecting we’ll get some manager who’s tearing it up in a farmers league…

Any better suggestions? Jurgen Klopp maybe?

Jon, Cape Town (Yes, I know Moyes has managed Utd before, it’s a joke)

Not keen on Southgate

Look mate, I don’t mind the Howe suggestion but as far as Southgate is concerned, don’t be stupid.

You’re showing your football ignorance and shouldn’t be allowed to make daft comments like that in the public domain.

Southgate did nothing and won nothing when at Middlesbrough, he should have won a World Cup and a European Cup when he managed England with the best group of players any England Manager had ever had before him, but his team set-up, tactics and playing style where turgid in the extreme and drove me to sleep – I just couldn’t watch them.

They were boring as hell with their back and sideways passing, predictable as hell, and he is also a right boring fart.

He is the last thing we need at Manchester Utd and you must be a half-wit to come up with that suggestion.

Cheers

Gaz

Glasner should run away from Man Utd…

Switching to a back four was the end for Amorim. It worked, performances and results improved a bit. Mainly, you could see cohesion in the team because players were in roles that suited them. You could also see that Amorim HATED it. Hated the results, performances, the backhanded praise for adapting. It became clear that he would rather lose playing his way than win with any compromises.

As for Glasner, I hope he is not lured by the “This is Manchester United we’re talking about” nonsense into taking the job. It’s not anymore. They used to be the prime example of how to run a club, on and off the pitch. Commercially savvy, with Fergie’s iron grip on everything else. It was of its time and it worked. The club’s a mess now. Sir Jim is playing real life FM and doing a shit job at it, because all he knows is cutting costs. The hierarchy are just covering their own arses. I like Glasner but he would be chewed up and spat out. Or he’d walk. Neither are good for him in the long term. Plus he looks like an embiggened Michael J Fox, which only adds to his likeability.

Kev, Dublin

Man Utd in a nutshell

One and a half years ago United and Wilcox make it clear that they have five new rules, the third of which dictates the manager ‘will not be able to use their own style of play’.

So obviously six months later Ratcliffe insists on hiring the most tactically inflexible manager I think we have ever witnessed in the Premier league-

The only manager I know who came into the job with the main headline ‘will not change formation’.

A manager literally just rejected by United’s rivals because he was too stubborn on his formation.

Who would require United to bend over backwards and undertake a massive squad rebuild around said formation.

Who’s stubbornness almost got United relegated.

Who got massively expensive Sporting director Dan Ashworth sacked for daring to point all this out and even had Wilcox advising against his appointment.

Whose future tombstone would surely read “Ruben Amorim, 3-4-3”.

A year further on Wilcox meets with Amorim who drops the breaking news ‘I will not change formation’. On that bombshell, Amorim is sacked.

Isn’t that just United in a nutshell?

Nick

But you could see the Amorim process

Happy New Year to F365 and the Mailbox

Just wanted to add my tuppence regarding Reuben Amorim, if I may.

A few years back, I can’t remember exactly when, but I believe it was year one of Arteta at Arsenal, maybe year two at worst… Arsenal were live on Sky and playing someone they should really be beating, played in a very frustrating manner, and drew the game. They might have lost, they should have won, but I think they drew.

The post-match talking heads on Sky were of course ready with their knives out and a glint in their eye, relishing the opportunity to lay in to Arteta. No style, no system, no creativity, and he’s too much of an obnoxious personality. At this stage, Arteta was flailing about angrily on the touchline and discarding superstars like Aubameyang and Ozil. As expected, they didn’t hold back.

Of all people, Jose Mourinho was the guest pundit and, (years later I am very much paraphrasing this), he said something along the lines of “if you can’t see that Arteta is implementing a distinct system and the players that he chooses to play are buying in to it then you are blind”. The other talking heads kinda shut up, smirked, and politely agreed to disagree.

My point is, and I don’t pretend to have a footballing brain the size of Jose Mourinho, but that’s pretty much the feeling I had about Ruben Amorim at Manchester United. Amorim didn’t inherit Fergie’s 1999 treble winners, he inherited Ten Hag’s mediocre band of misfits. Not a terrible side, but poor enough to get the previous manager sacked. Watching them play, the results weren’t great, and crumbs they were frustrating to watch at times (oftentimes they were hilarious to watch), but the longer I watched I could see that he was making progress, the system was taking shape.

Football is always Ideology vs Results, and results usually win in the end, but I think Amorim was hired on an ideology which everyone could see would take a few years to get in place. To me at least, if you look past the results, I think Amorim’s ideology was always improving.

Dale May, Swindon Wengerite

Amorim supporters are an embarrassment

Some of these so-called United supporters are truly an embarrassment to the club as a whole. I agree that INOES & the board have made some rubbish moves, and I agree that the RIGHT person should be given enough time to build a team and take the club forward. But Amorim was the equivalent of Andre Villas Boas at Chelsea/Roy Hodson at Liv level of manager.

Absolutely out of his depth, only good at press conferences. If you cannot manage or coach a team of players to perform their best you are neither a good coach or a manager. You are rubbish.

– When you win % at United is worse than Gary “Worst Manager Ever” Neville as a manager, you are rubbish

– When you are the United manager in history with the worst record of goals conceded, you are rubbish.

– When you lose to Grimsby & cannot beat Wolves, 10 man Everton, West Ham, Leeds etc etc, you are rubbish.

– When you have a multi million pound job, and fail to show any signs of improvement, you are rubbish.

We were never getting top 4 after failing to win some of the easiest matches of the season. After Burnley we play City & Arsenal, so clearly the last few matches were where we should be picking up points if we had any chance of a top 5 finish.

Amorim isn’t a coach, he is a child who threw his toys out of the pram because he got called out for being rubbish. He could have worked with what he had to give the team the best chance to win and get points, and slowly progressed to his way of play once all the tools were in place. This is not a charity. You cannot use your position to gain work experience and learn on the job. He was out of his depth.

Not one fan can say what his tactics or actual goal was with the team other than 3 at the back & chill. You cannot be throwing an attitude around when you are so abysmal at your job & your bosses try to give you constructive feedback. When Alex Iwobi gloats about how easy it is to play through your “tactics”, it’s time to learn and improve. He refused to learn, refused to improve, and acted a clown throughout his time at United.

Good managers need to be given time, but Amorim is not a good manager. It’s that simple. He should have been fired long back and the board backed him as much as they could. But you cannot be talking shit when your results are absolutely crap. Its as simple as that. You failed to beat most of the top 17 teams last season. You failed to beat some of the bottom 5 teams this season. You are rubbish at your job.

These United fans seem to have forgotten what standards are. Blindly supporting any nonsense at the club doesn’t make sense. If it was Conte, Ancelotti, Tuchel or someone, sure give them time. But you cannot just hope a turd turns into a diamond if given more time. It will stay a turd and just start stinking the place out more. There is not a single player Amorim improved. There is not a single match which felt like we were back. There is not a single thing he did which was memorable. He was an abject failure of a manager.

He would make a good manager for West Ham or Brighton or someone one day maybe. United fans make fun of chequebook managers yet wanted Amorm to get his 15 players in before judging him? The clown couldnt coach & those are the facts.

Coming to the board, it’s time to stop hiring random hipsters from small leagues. After the 2026 World Cup, we have Ancelotti, Tuchel & many many many more managers available who have the pedigree to coach a top club, win titles, and have the respect of players. Please do not go for another “hope and pray he works out” type of manager. PLEASE!!!

Aman

…Ok, with the admission that I hate when an outsider writes in about Arsenal and seems to misunderstand everything about the team (and I suspect a good proportion of United fans who frequent the mailbox will think I am, based on their mails), I cannot believe any of you are unhappy Amorim is gone.

I know there are more existential issues (can we ever recruit anyone good again, is the back office there for anyone to thrive etc) and some underlying data that things weren’t as bad as all that (xG tables, chance creation etc) which can mitigate some of his criticism, but at the same time, you realise everyone outside the club could see he was out of his depth; a terrible communicator, frankly quite immature and tactically so simplistic, everyone knew what he was going to do. That the performances were turning around was more because of the inordinate amount of money and sheer inevitability of talent that brings than anything else.

We’re frankly devastated you’ve binned him.

The ‘trust the process’ structure that worked so well for Arsenal and Arteta works only if your promising young manager actually has the fundamentals and flexibility to thrive – if he doesn’t and that will become apparent relatively quickly, you absolutely need to get rid to not fall into a sunk cost trap. Whatever the ‘haha, second place bottler’ banter merchants like to think, everyone who came across Arteta at every point before and after Arsenal hired him, from his coaching peers and players to the board rooms could see he had the qualities and personality to become an elite coach, he has changed and evolved into one over his tenure and Arsenal are immensely lucky to have him.

But he was able to succeed where Emery didn’t (and I have a lot to say on this if F365 wants to give me a run at a fan article like that West Ham chap got) mostly because Arsenal got their house in order behind the scenes and it is fair to ask, if you don’t believe United have that, whether anyone can succeed.

But Amorim never could, so you can be glad he’s gone.

Tom, Leyton

(Write the article; you know where to send it – Ed)

…There has been a lot written about Ratcliffe, Berrada and Wilcox and their role in the hiring and eventual firing of Amorim. Reports suggest Wilcox and Ratcliffe had begun nudging Amorim on tactical details before the axe fell. Some see that as overreach. If you hire someone welded to a back three, why the surprise when he insists on playing that way?

Initially, I had some sympathy for Amorim. But I think the story goes back to the hiring.

After Ten Hag, the hierarchy clearly fell in love with Ruben Amorim. They liked his charisma, his record, his face, and believed he could be the poster boy for Manchester United for the next decade under INEOS. At the same time, Wilcox spoke about identifying a style of play that would run through the club. We know he favoured a 4-3-3, and it is hard to believe that did not imply a back four long term. United’s history of attacking wide players would hopefully have been part of that thinking as well. That clearly clashed with Amorim’s known devotion to a back three.

My suspicion is that the job came with an understanding. Amorim could start with three at the back while he settled into the league, but over time the team would evolve into a back four. That is how United play, and he would be supported through poor results because this was meant to be a long-term project (something Ratcliffe would keep his word on, publicly backing him for three years in October). Amorim accepted, likely believing he could deal with the change later or even perhaps change their minds through results.

After a year of consistently poor performances in the back three, Christmas was chosen as the point of evolution. AFCON and injuries gave the necessary caveats, meaning no face was lost on either side.

The Bournemouth and Villa games showed improvement. Attacking patterns began to emerge quickly. Then United beat Newcastle and everybody was happy. The team was improving following a change from the coach, who had been supported well by the board. Big money deals to finally fix the midfield were mooted. Champions League was still in sight. You could see where it was meant to go.

Then came Wolves.

Against a historically poor side, Amorim either lost his nerve or pushed back against the hierarchy by reverting to the back three. It failed. United went in behind, he switched to a back four, the team improved immediately, and the game was there to be won. It was not. The damage was done.

From there, reports of arguments and nudging from above made sense. If the agreement had always been to evolve over the Christmas period and Amorim had gone back on it while costing the team points, the hierarchy were entitled to challenge him.

Leeds was the final straw. Persisting with the back three and publicly leaning into the manager versus head coach narrative felt like deliberate provocation.

I think Amorim had been overwhelmed for some time. Fear and ego pushed him toward the system he trusted most. Changing formation while overseeing one of the worst United runs in modern history would have felt like admitting the hierarchy were right all along.

It is easy to see both sides. A potentially generational young coach was hired with the understanding he would initially be supported before evolving the team toward a defined long-term identity. Amorim reneged on that agreement.

And he was never the manager. He was the first Head Coach of Manchester United. Everyone knew that. Saying otherwise in public could easily have been seen as crossing a line. A profitable one for Amorim.

I know it is fashionable to pile on Ratcliffe and Wilcox, but there is at least a chance they did most things right. They picked the right guy, backed him, and worked with him. But he managed to fuck it up.

Matt

Where did it go wrong for Man Utd?

My first game at Old Trafford was to watch the Busby Babes in 1955. Since then I have been a fan of Manchester United. As with all fans I have watched my club go from the highs of winning the European Cup to the lows of the Munich Air Disaster. I even saw a United legend (Denis Law) relegate United.

What we are going through now is a transitory period that we have seen so many times before. My problem stems from the day Martin Edwards sold the club to the Glazers. Edwards pocketed the money, walked away and left millions of United supporters in deep trouble. He even has the brass neck to go back and watch games. There is no doubt that when those money grabbing carpetbaggers from America “STOLE” our club the rot well and truly set in.

Then due to greed and incompetence the Glazers wasted all the money they pulled out of the club along with all the debt they placed upon it. So the club was put up for sale because the Glazers had become nervous of the future costs facing them. The stadium was falling down and they owed that much money they were never going to borrow the money for a new stadium.

So what happens? That idiot Ratcliffe comes along and bails them out with over a Billion £’s. You can forget all the propagander about him being a lifelong United supporter. He isn’t. He tried to buy Chelsea first and failed. He tried to buy United but didn’t have enough money to do it. So what we have got is his third option, like most of the players he has bought, not top quality.

He then starts to appoint his “Best in Class” people. Again not top quality. Barrada was at City who had an owner who just threw money at problems. That is why somewhere there are 115 charges to answer. Wilcox another ex City person who had one year at Southampton. Hardly a prime resume. Brailsford, that well known football expert who didn’t last very long. Another who didn’t last as long as Brailsford is Dan Ashworth. He tried to bring us Gareth Southgate. When you look at all these facts it is almost a criminal enterprise with all these false prophets.

Now the conspiracy theorists have come up with another darker side to all this mess. This fact is true. Both Barrada and Wilcox have brought in numerous people they worked with at Manchester City.It is said the club is now rife with ex City employees. The conspiracy theory is that Sheik Mansaur has deliberately infiltrated United to keep them a permanent fixture in the middle of the table. True or not it makes for an interesting conversation.

Brendan Kearney