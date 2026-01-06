Ruben Amorim has irked one BBC journalist by not letting him watch him work, while a ‘peculiar’ training tactic is revealed.

Plus, who could be the Telegraph’s source?

Ruben Amorim says no to voyeurs!

There’s a plethora of ‘inside stories’ of Ruben Amorim’s sacking by Manchester United, but Mediawatch is absolutely here for the columns from those journalists who can barely see beyond the end of their own noses, which are so easily put out of joint by restricted access.

Here’s Simon Stone of the BBC:

Amorim had a few quirks, but most coaches do. When United opened their doors for the first 15 minutes of training the day before European games, it was strange to see Amorim watch the sprints and rondos on a different pitch – sometimes 50 yards away, and far removed from his coaching staff. He was far more involved – whistle in hand – when the sessions began, though he wasn’t keen to let the media into those.

And that’s a ‘quirk’? That he did not take part in the circus of the 15-minute open training sessions that are specifically designed to reveal absolutely nothing to the watching media? And then he ‘wasn’t keen’ to allow the media to watch actual training? Weirdo.

There was a full open session in Malaysia on United’s post-season trip in May, but that whole expedition was not run on fully professional lines given the amount of downtime that was allowed. Once United arrived at their training base in Chicago in July, access was limited. The candour of Amorim’s media conferences was not matched by his openness with training.

This is just plain odd. You cannot find fault with the quotes given by an eminently quotable and open man, so you criticise him for not letting you watch him work?! Does Stone like to write with somebody watching over his shoulder? Can we volunteer?

He was meticulous in his preparation, though. Footage of his first training session at United showed him explaining to midfielder Kobbie Mainoo exactly how many strides he needed to move after laying off a pass, then where to open out his body to create maximum passing angles. In the summer, he had two players taking up the same positions in training, then ran through different scenarios to ensure they moved into the right area of the pitch. While this may seem peculiar – and would have looked so had anyone witnessed it – it does make sense given individuals were allocated positions and a hierarchy installed.

Genuinely intrigued about how it is ‘peculiar’ to train footballers who play in the same position to move into the right areas of the pitch. Did Stone think that footballers just played five-a-side all day?

It’s probably wise that Amorim didn’t let him watch actual training; it would have blown his bleeding mind.

Jason and the journalists

It’s an absolute mystery who briefed the Daily Telegraph about Ruben Amorim ‘blowing up’ in a meeting with Jason Wilcox in which the Portuguese is said to have ‘lost it’. Clue: It wasn’t Amorim.

There are a few clues…

Given that things had been coming to a boil over a number of weeks, one source suggested Wilcox probably sensed Amorim was ready to explode when they met on Friday morning. “I think he saw it coming a mile off,” the insider said.

Who could it possibly be who knew the inner workings of the Wilcox mind?

But Amorim’s barbs still jarred with some who had watched Wilcox offer every level of support and make himself available 24/7 to the manager. “When Ruben’s head was falling off, Wilcox was always the calm presence beside him, always there to offer support,” one source said.

Was he also handsome and a very selfless but powerful lover?

Another insider added: “Jason was a counsellor for him at times. Anything he needed he was there for him at any hour of the day. They were in constant contact. He couldn’t have given him a bigger or better platform to succeed in terms of the support he gave him.”

And he was also one hell of a sexy mo-fo.

The hunt is on for the Telegraph ‘source’.

Sleeping Tom?

By most accounts, the majority of the Manchester United squad were sad to see Ruben Amorim leave. But the majority is not good enough for the Daily Mail…

Kobbie Mainoo joins celebrations over Ruben Amorim’s sacking as NINE team-mates staying silent are named – including some dressing room heavyweights – after head coach lost control

Those NINE team-mates (one headline still says TEN; how low will it have to go before they abandon the capitals?) who have ‘stayed silent’ on social media for a whole 24 hours include ‘goalkeepers Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton, Noussair Mazraoui and Tyrell Malacia’.

When oh when will we hear from Tom Heaton? We will not rest until a veteran third-choice goalkeeper wishes Ruben Amorim ‘best wishes’ or – and this will be telling – ‘thanks gaffer’.