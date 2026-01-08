Man Utd fans urged to copy Trump playbook and take power back

Why aren’t Omar Berrada or Jason Wilcox falling on their Man Utd sword? The clown club dominate the narrative once again.

MUGA

One advantage of being a boss is that you can hide your incompetence by firing your staff, but eventually it catches up to you and senior management notice.

We’ve tried every flavor of manager, spent millions on players, so why aren’t Berrada or Wilcox falling on their sword? Does Radcliffe even care as long as we are back in Europe and the Glazers can extract their pounds of flesh. If you recall, even when we were better, and just a bit more investment might have helped, they didn’t. I don’t think this is going to change.

Looking at the sh!tshow that is currently American politics, there is one thing that stands out… A highly motivated group can even elect an imbecile whilst an unmotivated group can allow it to happen.

If we, the fans, want change, we are going to have to bring about that change. We need to remove the tree and the branches before we can get to the roots. Wilcox’s CV is less suited to his position than most of the managers. What exactly has Berrada done? Let’s turn the spotlight on them for a while. Let’s start making their life miserable using social media. Let’s make their positions untenable.

Then Radcliffe and finally the Glazers. They hate the media and shun publicity, let’s highlight their business activities and boycott their businesses. The MAGA folk have given us a playbook. It’s up to us fans to now use it if we truly want to see change.

Let’s Make United Great Again!

Adidasmufc

(It will be McKenna simply because he has experience of United and the EPL, will be cheap and malleable)

The Glazers are guiltier party

Matt Stead has lost the plot here…

It is almost two years since they sold a 27.7 per cent stake, and with it control over football operations at Manchester United, and it genuinely feels like the Glazers would not have made half as many atrocious decisions.

What, like hiring a f****** banker to run one of the biggest clubs in world football in to the ground? Jesu Mercy. Give the f**k over Matt Stead, what kind of mad revisionism is this? INEOS have flaws, a lot of them, but they ain’t the Gl****s.

Ben

The curse of Man Utd

There are those that say Fergie made some pact with the man downstairs to get his success…and this Burnley match feels like it’s lending credence to that. Absolute fluke own goal see Burnley lead at the half with 0 shots on goal.

And the ref has ruled a goal that not only did no-one else see, but must be a new standard which will of course be applied exactly once. In the replay the commentators I had couldn’t even tell which grappling he called. Which is kind of the point, there are 5 pairs of men grappling, and yet he has called this one a foul. He has since done that zero times.

The irony is if it was in United’s box and Martinez had gone to ground, not only would the foul not have been given but the pundits would spend the week saying that he’s too small for our big tough league.

Finally, Hannibal was given a free dive by the ref (should be a yellow), dove and got a yellow and then dove again all in the first half. Impressive.

Ryan, Bermuda (would love to hear the VAR asking the ref which foul he felt like giving, and in which direction, so they could agree with him)

Terminally optimistic about Man Utd

Okay, I admit I’m terminally optimistic. I was positive about Amorim when he arrived with his charm and honesty, and I was positive when Ronaldo returned. Though neither of them in retrospect has turned out well. But I continue undaunted. So let me share with you why none of this is doom and gloom.

It turns out this is a good year to be a bit rubbish, as there are 17 teams that are vying to be crisis clubs on any given weekend. (The goal difference column makes interesting reading). So we are still somehow knocking on the Champions League spots and as I see it, 2 out of United, Liverpool and Chelsea are likely to make it. It’s anybody’s guess how that pans out. But I’d give each club equal chance at this point which means we have a 66% shot at CL.

There is a constant drumbeat about how the players aren’t good enough and why the squad needs another x windows to sort out. This is rubbish, imho. This is a group of players who are definitely good enough to get into the top 5 of the league. United have had a history of late of somehow devaluing players and seeing them shine elsewhere. Largely because they didn’t fit the system and were being played out of position (McTominay), or just worn down by the lack of support and success (Rashford, Hojlund). Players were also encouraged to become d*ckheads (Garnacho/ Sancho) rather than buckle down and perform.

Solskjaer’s term ended badly but there were good things about it – much like this year, we did well against the big teams playing a counterattacking style, and then with Bruno we were also able to break down deep lying defences. It all fell apart in trying to accommodate Ronaldo who liked to stay up further and Maguire, who needs to play deep.

Failure isn’t the monster everybody makes it out to be. Failure without learning is where the problem is. As long as the Ineos group learn from their mistakes, and there is a sense of progression, I’m happy enough. Transfers have definitely been more on the money in the past year and this year we obviously have specific problems that are fixable. We’ve done badly against the bottom half of teams, and we have conceded too many goals despite the 3 at the back structure. I feel both of these can be addressed with some tactical flexibility and game management.

Lastly, none of this would be a problem if Amorim had won 3 more matches – wins against Everton, West Ham, and Wolves – all 3 very winnable games would have removed all the swirling questions and issues, and it feels a little bit like Amorim chose to die on his formation hill – and that’s a shame because no manager can survive in the long term without tactical flexibility. Hopefully that’s something Amorim has taken away from this experience.

What United need to learn perhaps is that before we aim for winning the league, we should aim for a couple of years of consistently finishing in the top 4 and building a squad capable of challenging on multiple fronts. If Solskjaer or the next manager can get us there over the next 3 years and then we get in somebody for a big push that probably is a better idea than sitting in 12th place and dreaming about winning the title.

Ved Sen, Optimistically, MUFC

Man Utd are a cup team

If United give Ole the job until the summer he’ll do a decent enough job and the ‘this is Manchester United’ bollocks from fans and ex-players will end up with him getting it permanently. It’ll all go wrong again. I, for one, am absolutely on board with that happening.

United were a cup team before Fergie, they’re a cup team after Fergie. They might not ever get back to that level.

Chris, NUFC

Stand up and be counted, Neville and co

Roy Keane, Rio Ferdinand, Gary Neville and Paul Scholes are ManU legends. Their beloved club is rudderless and in turmoil at the moment. Having become pundits, they are always dissecting and humiliating several coaches for various clubs. Can they now offer a solution for their club during its hour of need? Sitting comfortably on their sofa sets, and giving advice which is hardly helpful is a nightmare.

The four of them should request the club hierarchy to give them a chance to save the club before it sinks further, if they truly believe that they are good coaches, or forever shut up.

Since Arteta joined Arsenal, ManU has had seven coaches! That is the ultimate definition of clueless ownership and rudderless management.

Yiembe, Mombasa

Spirit, DNA and all that nonsense

Talk of the ‘Utd DNA’ always leaves me slightly queasy, as if even now you could swab any part of Old Trafford or Carrington and find Steve Bruce’s sweat or Nemanja Vidic’s spittle still lingering. Or Ryan – no, best not go there.

Although Keith Reilly might be right in a literal sense that there wasn’t mention of Chelsea’s DNA this week (clearly no Ballack secretions in the dressing room), in a broader sense he’s not, as their new manager was straight in with “This is a club with a unique spirit.”

Is it? Is it though? What does that actually mean? What ‘spirit’ does Chelsea have that other clubs don’t? Wanting to win things? Camaraderie? Bringing through young players? The lingering ghost of Denis Wise? Apart from the last, what club doesn’t share that?

It’s all very meaningless, but it sounds good and in an era of vibes that’s not going to go away soon.

Iain, Sunderland

Bobby Robson doing a jig of delight?

Seven goal thriller, Leeds 3, Newcastle 4, last minute winner by a winger. Every Newcastle fan over 40 remembering the Christmas of 2001 when we were top of the league with Sir Bobby. Lovely stuff!

Wheezy Joe, NUFC

This is no Liverpool transition season

Simon S hit the nail succinctly on the head when calling out the 2 Liverpool fans printed in the previous mailbox claiming this to be a transition year. That seems to be the latest line being trotted out in a season that, as far as I can tell, has included the following stages:

1. In August/September, they were hailed as “mentality monsters” as they won a succession of tight games in injury time or the last 10 minutes of normal time. Sign of champions, they’ll be unbeatable when they click, etc.

2. Things turned, they lost a slew of games and conceded some late goals in the process. Turns out they’d been papering over the cracks and their luck had to run out some time. Directly contradicts the above, but everyone got a pass for ever thinking that.

3. The crap run dragged on longer than expected, some people attributed it to grief while others focused on the form of their £400k-per-week totems falling off a cliff. New signings had been almost uniformly shit for months, so the scrutiny turned to Slot and how he was on borrowed time. Manager is a fraud, last season an aberration, can’t handle adversity, etc. etc.

4. Salah decided to give a “me me meeeee” interview, got rightly dropped, promptly f*cked off to AFCON. One problem temporarily out of the picture, Liverpool’s form stabilised slightly after that, and they now sit atop the pile of mush occupying 4th-14th in the table. Cue the “transitional period” guff as the above rationales fade from relevance and fans scramble to explain the current state of affairs, which feels quite sterile from afar.

In the space of less than 5 months this team has tumbled from heavy odds title favourites to distant also-rans, and to my eyes at least it’s because of a series of questionable decisions that have directly impacted them on the pitch. Throwing crazy money at Van Dijk and Salah, buying a pair of expensive full-backs who can’t defend, spunking £200m on strikers and neglecting more pressing needs in the squad.

None of those things are markers of a club in transition whatsoever. They’re expensive, flawed decisions which were intended to stand on the league’s throat from a position of strength. The players who came in were all ready-made first teamers with the exception of Leoni. They were supposed to strengthen and refresh the squad, not form the foundation of a long-term rebuild. The players who left were also sold by choice, intended to be swapped out for incoming upgrades.

When that approach backfires, you don’t get to retreat behind a wall of your own construction that you’ve covered in graffiti proclaiming that last season’s success only prolonged the inevitable after Klopp left. Trying to protect yourself from the slings and arrows from other fans with bull like that only makes you look childish. This isn’t a transition, it was fully intended to be a progression. You don’t have to like the direction of travel, and right now I wouldn’t blame Liverpool fans for that. But stop trying to sell the rest of us an absolute pup.

Keith Reilly