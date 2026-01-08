Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi will be in demand next month.

The media would much rather Liverpool making signings than Man City so everybody pretends Jamie Redknapp knows…

There really is some nonsense around, including talk of a ‘radical’ plan at Man Utd.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

“I’m not saying this is a Sky Sports breaking news moment, but all I’m saying is, I’ve heard tonight that it might not be the foregone conclusion that everyone’s talking about that he’s (Antoine Semenyo) going to be having a medical at Man City. There might still be a little twist,” said hopeful Liverpool fan Redknapp on Sky Sports, proving once again that a little knowledge is a dangerous thing.

Not a Sky Sports breaking news moment, you say?

How about a Daily Mail breaking news moment?

Jamie Redknapp makes bombshell claim Antoine Semenyo could still join Liverpool and insists Man City transfer ‘isn’t a foregone conclusion’ despite medical being booked in today

Or an Evening Standard one?

‘I’ve heard’: Liverpool ‘hijack Antoine Semenyo deal’ after Man City booked medical

Or the Express…

Antoine Semenyo to Liverpool ‘still on’ in major late Man City transfer twist

Or, and this is our favourite, GB News:

Jamie Redknapp, 52, drops huge bombshell live on Sky Sports

We could go on but you get the picture; Redknapp’s words are being treated as gospel despite the man himself, 52, claiming that this isn’t a Sky Sports breaking news moment.

In fact, it’s so NOT a Sky Sports breaking news moment that Sky Sports themselves have entirely ignored him and written on Thursday morning:

Antoine Semenyo will begin his Man City medical in Manchester this morning. The player arrived overnight after scoring a dramatic late winner for Bournemouth against Tottenham. The formal steps of his £65m move, which includes a release clause being triggered, will follow.

No hijack, guys? No ‘twist’? It’s almost like we should all listen to David Ornstein instead.

Semenyo ‘hijack’ LIVE on motorway

It’s almost cartoonish elsewhere in the Express, who opt for a click-tastic ‘hijack’ headline…

Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool’s Antoine Semenyo hijack as Marc Guehi statement made

…despite the fact that the very first line of their blog as of 11.48am on Thursday morning reads:

Antoine Semenyo has arrived in Manchester to complete the formalities of his move to Manchester City.

Are they literally going to ‘hijack’ him on the M60?

Follow the evidence

If only there was a clue, Jamie…

New Radicals

So if not Andoni Iraola with his spotless record, then who? There’s this from the Manchester Evening News:

Man United consider radical proposal amid Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick talks

Is the ‘radical proposal’ not actually appointing somebody who has ever played for or managed the club? Maybe somebody who does not ring Sir Alex Ferguson before they make every decision?

No, the ‘radical proposal’ is that both Solksjaer and Carrick coach Manchester United. Which is exactly what happened the last time Solskjaer was in charge. Can something be ‘radical’ (‘relating to or affecting the fundamental nature of something; far-reaching or thorough’) if it has literally happened – at length – before?

It’s a potentially radical move from United, following the sacking of Ruben Amorim, with both coaches having worked as the main head coach in roles since their time at Old Trafford together.

I mean, it’s really sodding not.

Over at the Mirror, there is some standard attempted sexifying of what is really quite a clear process:

Man Utd to hold fresh Michael Carrick talks as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer twist emerges

Well, Manchester United are going to have face-to-face interviews with both candidates this week – according to The Guardian – and as far as we can ascertain, the ‘twist’ is that – yes – there could be the ‘radical’ move of the pair reuniting in roles that they have literally already filled.

Panic on the streets of London

‘Arsenal receive new ‘worried’ verdict as £105m worth of transfers sparks panic’ – Mirror.

You’re missing three words there, fellas: ‘from’, ‘Alan’ and ‘Smith’.

You’re welcome.

Liverpool going green

The ‘panic’ is being prompted by Manchester City potentially completing deals for both Semenyo (barring a ‘hijack’) and Marc Guehi this January. But the Liverpool Echo would like to keep the dream alive about the latter.

Liverpool given Marc Guehi transfer green light as Oliver Glasner offers new update

Mediawatch would suggest that the only people who can give a ‘green light’ to a transfer are those with some influence on the decision-making. In this case Marc Guehi himself, Palace or perhaps – at a push – Liverpool.

But not, we would contend, ‘Professor Rob Wilson, Director of Executive Education at University Campus of Football Business in London’. He has confirmed that Liverpool have the finances to buy Guehi in January which – as far as we can ascertain – has never actually been disputed.

If red lights means danger, this particular green light means absolutely f*** all.