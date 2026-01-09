Man Utd schedule ‘face-to-face’ talks with top manager target after Carrick ‘meeting’

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hold ‘face-to-face talks’ with Manchester United after Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox met with Michael Carrick on Thursday.

Solskjaer is the favourite to succeed Ruben Amorim as Red Devils boss, though only on an interim basis before a permanent appointment is made at the end of the season.

Man Utd, Solskjaer set for ‘face-to-face’ talks

It is between former United manager Solskjaer and ex-caretaker boss Carrick for the role, with the club’s hierarchy viewing them as separate candidates rather than a potential duo in the dugout.

It has been widely reported that Solskjaer will meet United chiefs Berrada and Wilcox on Saturday, two days after the pair spoke with Carrick.

A report from Sky Sports claims that Ruud van Nistelrooy and current caretaker Darren Fletcher are also in contention for the role. However, Solskjaer ‘is set for his first face-to-face meeting with Man Utd’s hierarchy on Saturday’.

MORE ON MAN UTD MANAGER SEARCH…

* Six reasons why Keane wants PL manager to be Man Utd’s next permanent boss after Amorim

* ‘Favourite’ Enrique ‘close to joining’ Man Utd with Real Madrid star made his ‘priority’ target – report

* Gary Neville warns Man Utd of ‘Groundhog day cycle’ if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is appointed

Man Utd’s 25/26 season in F365 Tables

Meanwhile, Ben Jacobs has reported that United never planned to appoint an interim head coach without meeting candidates in person.

Any meeting is expected to include ‘a conversation with current interim Fletcher’, while Solskjaer and Carrick have both spoken to the club ‘remotely’.

Jacobs wrote on X:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hold face-to-face talks with Manchester United on Saturday over the caretaker role until the end of the season. Michael Carrick also in contention and met with Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox on Thursday. Manchester United never planned to make any decision on a caretaker until formal face-to-face talks with both candidates, and a conversation with current interim Darren Fletcher. Solskjaer and Carrick have both held remote talks, but Manchester United insistent on formal and in-person interviews.

Solskjaer staying at Man Utd beyond 25/26 ‘possible’

It would be Solskjaer’s second spell as interim manager at Old Trafford if he is appointed.

He impressed during his first stint, winning 14 of his 19 games in charge before being handed the job permanently.

United’s form dipped after Solskjaer signed a three-year contract, and there may be concerns about history repeating itself if the Norwegian enjoys another strong run during the second half of the 2025/26 season.

Competition: Can you manage Manchester United better than Ruben Amorim?

However, the 50-year-old remaining in the role is described as a ‘real possibility’ if he guides United back into the Champions League or wins silverware — with the FA Cup the club’s only remaining route to a trophy.

Speaking on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, Pete O’Rourke said: “I think the plan initially is for the interim boss to see through the season and then obviously United will have time then to go out there and get a full-time manager.

“As you said, it’s happened before, Solskjaer stepped in, did a very good job, got the feel-good factor back at Old Trafford and that led to him getting the job on a permanent basis.

“So never say never, possibly it could happen again if the interim manager comes in and does a good job.

“If United win a trophy, gets them in the top four for the Champions League. That’s a real possibility.

“But I think United really do want to bring in a top class manager. They’re not going to rush into anything, so bringing in an interim manager gives them time to look at other candidates.”

MEDIAWATCH: Is this the least surprising ‘shock call’ over who Manchester United should appoint as their next manager?