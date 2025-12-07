According to reports, Manchester United could be set for a significant windfall as an ‘offer’ has been submitted for Marseille forward Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood left Man Utd to join La Liga outfit Getafe during the 2024 summer transfer window before joining Marseille permanently this year.

The Red Devils decided it was best to send Greenwood elsewhere after he faced charges related to attempted rape and assault.

Greenwood was not found innocent of these charges. Instead, the Crown Prosecution Service opted to discontinue his case as a withdrawal of key witnesses significantly reduced the chances of a conviction.

Getafe risked backlash by taking Greenwood last season and he impressed on the pitch, grabbing eight goals and six assists in La Liga.

His form for Getafe fuelled reports linking him with several European clubs in the summer and Marseille eventually won the race to secure his services.

Marseille and Man Utd struck a deal worth around £26m, with this transfer also including a 50% sell-on clause for the Premier League giants.

The 24-year-old has had a great start at Marseille as he has 14 goal involvements in his 14 Ligue Un appearances.

Therefore, Greenwood could secure a big move elsewhere next year and this would raise funds for Man Utd.

Now, Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Middle East outfit Neom Sports Club ‘wants to finalise’ a deal for Greenwood ‘as soon as possible’. They are said to have ‘offered’ 100 million euros (£87m) for him, which would equate to around £43.5m for Man Utd.

The report adds:

‘Neom Sports Club is closely monitoring these statistics and considers them a clear indication that they have a player ready to lead their attack. ‘Neom Sports Club’s €100 million offer reflects the importance they place on securing the signing of Mason Greenwood. The club wants to give him a leading role from day one and is prepared to compete with any team that tries to retain the British striker.’

Mainoo could also bring in funds for Man Utd next year as he looks increasingly likely to at least leave on loan in January.

Fabrizio Romano provided an update on his situation on Sunday morning, claiming Man Utd chiefs will sit down with the midfielder this week to decide on what happens in January, while a report from The Athletic on Friday claimed he is ‘ready to seek a loan move away’ in the winter.

The report from The Athletic added: ‘United are, however, expected to wait until after the African Cup of Nations finishes in the middle of the winter window to make a decision on Mainoo, given the uncertainty of how the tournament will impact Cameroon’s Bryan Mbeumo and the Ivory Coast’s Amad.’