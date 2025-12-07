Liverpool told to make ‘perfect’ January signing as Guehi reveals honest admission on failed transfer

Pundit Jamie Redknapp has called for Liverpool to make a “perfect” January signing, while Marc Guehi has commented on his failed summer transfer.

In the summer, Liverpool spent over £400m on a significant squad overhaul, but they missed out on top centre-back target Guehi.

The Reds messed around over signing Guehi before reaching a £35m agreement with Crystal Palace on deadline day, but their Premier League rivals pulled the plug as they did not have enough time to land a suitable replacement.

This failed deal has left Liverpool short of options in defence, with this situation made worse by Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk’s woes.

It was widely reported that the England international had his heart set on a move to Liverpool, but the transfer collapse ensured he had to wait until 2026 to leave Palace in January or when his contract expires in the summer.

Interestingly, Guehi has insisted that he did not find it difficult to focus on his football after missing out on a move to Liverpool.

“Everyone has this perception like it was difficult, it actually wasn’t difficult at all [to come back to Palace and just play football],” he said on Sky Sports.

“When you’re focused on what’s the most important thing, it becomes easy. I know that god has a plan for me, and whatever their plan will be, will come to fruition at some point.

“The goal and the focus has always been to play football and do that the best I can.”

Redknapp thinks Liverpool should re-enter the market for Guehi in the winter as he would be the “perfect fit” to fix their defence.

“Right now it would probably do Konate a favour just to take him out of the firing line a little bit,” Redknapp said on Sky Sports.

“But they haven’t really got those options because they’ve got to manage Conor Bradley’s minutes, Joe Gomez has had so many injuries so you’ve got to be really careful there with his knee.

“The ideal one I think would be to get Guehi in in January.

“I think he’s out of contract in the summer, so I’m sure Crystal Palace will be looking that that’s the only way to get money out of that situation.

“He would be a perfect fit for Liverpool. That’s exactly what they need to play alongside Virgil (van Dijk).

“As much as I think the (Mohamed) Salah situation will dominate, I think they need to get another centre-back in.”