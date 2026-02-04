New Liverpool signing Jacquet ‘exposed’ by Greenwood with Reds ‘offer’ for new defender imminent

New Liverpool signing Jeremy Jacquet was heavily criticised in the French media as Mason Greenwood helped Marseille beat Rennes on Tuesday night.

The Reds completed the signing of Rennes centre-back Jacquet on transfer deadline day, in a deal worth £60m, with the France Under-21 international to finish the season in France before moving to Anfield in the summer.

Jacquet’s first encounter since agreeing a transfer to Liverpool was against Marseille with former Manchester United striker Greenwood giving him a torrid time in a 3-0 defeat.

Amine Gouiri, Greenwood and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the goals as Marseille beat Rennes in the Round of 16 of the French Cup and the media ripped into Jacquet for his performance.

Now he’s moved to one of the biggest clubs in world football, everything the new Liverpool signing does for his current club will scrutinised and GetFootballNewsFrance rated Jacquet a 5/10 against Marseille.

The outlet said: ‘Now he’s been bought by Liverpool, the €50m price-tag is already hanging over each performance with supporters of the Reds watching.

‘His advanced positions on the ball were interesting, but he looked exposed defensively in the second half, especially with Greenwood’s pace on the counter-attack.’

MaxiFoot thought that rating was generous, grading him as a 4/10 for Rennes on Tuesday night, before stating: ‘Jeremy Jacquet: Despite his late return from Liverpool, the Stade Rennais centre-back started the match and did his best despite the recent turmoil. The Reds’ future star was caught out by Gouiri for the opening goal, but he couldn’t have foreseen Merlin’s mistake.

‘He was then solid against the Algerian and frequently cleared danger in his own penalty area. Like his defensive teammates, however, the Breton was poorly positioned for Greenwood’s goal.’

While another French publication, RFI, were also far from impressed: ‘Gouri found Mason Greenwood racing through an undefended inside-right channel. The English attacker advanced into the box and slotted into the far corner.

‘New Liverpool recruit Jeremy Jacquet, who had been caught upfield, gestured in bewilderment at his fellow Rennes defenders. Rennes did not learn. In the 82nd minute of a scrappy match, Greenwood again found a huge space in the same area.’

And Liverpool – who were branded “suckers” over the Jacquet signing by Christophe Dugarry – could soon sign a new defender, who can play right-back and centre-back in three-man defence, with TuttoMercatoWeb insisting that Roma star Zeki Celik ‘hasn’t yet listened (but will soon) to the Premier League’s offers, especially Liverpool’s.’

While his own club Roma, who intend to tie up Celik to a new contract, ‘haven’t made an official offer yet. Time is running out, the player is waiting, but there’s not much room for negotiations yet…’