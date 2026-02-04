According to reports, Liverpool have decided their ‘stance’ on Harvey Elliott after ‘failing’ to reach a new ‘agreement’ with Aston Villa.

Elliott really is up sh*t creek without a paddle at Aston Villa…

In the summer, the Englishman left Liverpool to join Aston Villa on loan, with this deal to become permanent for £35m once he hits ten appearances.

At the time, this felt like the perfect move for all parties as it certainly felt like he would be a good signing for Aston Villa, while Liverpool secured a significant fee for a player who was not part of head coach Arne Slot’s plans.

However, this transfer has not panned out for anyone involved, as it quickly became clear that Villa boss Unai Emery does not favour him.

So far this season, Elliott has only made seven appearances across all competitions, but he has featured in Aston Villa’s last two games as they have been hit by injuries.

On deadline day, it was reported that Liverpool and Aston Villa have ‘opened talks’ over ‘revising the arrangement’ regarding Elliott, with it noted that the current terms of his loan deal do not suit anyone.

However, a subsequent report from BBC Sport claims the ‘discussions to alter the arrangement in recent days’ have ‘failed to find a solution’.

It is also noted that ‘Elliott’s attitude has impressed and he is well liked by his team-mates’, so he is ‘likely to remain at Aston Villa to see whether ‘Emery will be forced to play him’.

Another issue for Elliott is that he is not permitted to play for another European team this season because he has already featured for Aston Villa and Liverpool.

A move to the MLS has been mooted, but the report from BBC Sport insists ‘that is not a consideration for the playmaker’.

Regarding Liverpool’s ‘stance’ on Elliott, the report explains: ‘Liverpool’s stance is that it is Villa’s issue to solve. They have budgeted for the transfer fee and having Elliott’s wages covered.

‘The prospect of him returning to Anfield remains remote and while manager Arne Slot has been criticised for what has been perceived as a cold approach to a loaned player struggling for game time, Liverpool feel they effectively sold Elliott last summer.’

Slot underlined this in a recent press conference. He said: “First of all, it was pleasing to see him on the pitch last week.

“He is a promising player and to see him back on the pitch is pleasing. His situation is clear, he is an Aston Villa player at this moment.”