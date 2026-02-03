According to reports, a Liverpool star is set to ‘agree a free transfer’, while Harvey Elliott’s ‘arrangement’ with Aston Villa is about to change.

Liverpool did not make a signing in the January transfer window, but they did reach an agreement to sign Chelsea target Jeremy Jacquet from Ligue Un side Rennes for around £60m. This deal will be finalised in the summer.

Exits looked more likely than incomings for Liverpool in the winter window, with Andy Robertson and Federico Chiesa among those linked with moves elsewhere.

Robertson has had a reduced role following Milos Kerez’s move to Anfield and the Scotland international’s current contract is due to expire at the end of this season.

It was initially assumed that Robertson would depart on a free transfer in the summer, though Premier League rivals Spurs plotted a surprise move for the left-back in January.

Liverpool ultimately refused to sanction this deal, but a report from Football Insider claims Robertson is still likely to leave on a free transfer in the summer.

Former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown has told the outlet that he may not end up at Spurs, but he is “expected” to depart Liverpool.

“Tottenham made moves for Robertson but couldn’t get it done,” Brown told Football Insider.

“He would’ve been a good signing for them on the cheap, but it now looks like it’s going to be a free transfer at the end of the season instead.

“You won’t get much better than him for free, but Tottenham aren’t the only club who are going to be in for him in the summer.

“They wanted to get it done in January and they would’ve got in before other clubs, but if he’s leaving Liverpool at the end of his contract, clubs in Europe will make moves as well.

“It might be more difficult for them to get him in that case, depending on who comes in. There’s definitely going to be interest in him, and I expect him to be looking to agree a free transfer when the time comes, so it’s not going to be just Tottenham.”

Elliott’s future is also uncertain as his loan-to-buy move to Aston Villa has not worked for anyone involved.

The talented midfielder was tipped to be one of the signings of the season in the Premier League, but he has only made seven appearances in all competitions for Aston Villa and has already reportedly been informed that they do not intend to keep him permanently.

Under the current terms of Elliott’s loan, Villa would have to buy him for around £35m once he makes ten Premier League appearances, but this may not be the case for much longer.

This is because a report from The Daily Mail claims Liverpool and Villa have ‘opened talks’ to ‘change’ to ‘revise the loan arrangement’.

The report adds: ‘It suits neither the clubs nor the player for Elliott to remain out of the picture until the end of the season. Villa have a player they cannot use while Liverpool watch helplessly as his value declines.

‘So the fresh talks are likely to centre around raising the appearance target to trigger the obligation, or converting the obligation to buy into an option.’