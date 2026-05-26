Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes has earmarked Harvey Elliott as a potential option to use in a swap deal for Yan Diomande this summer, according to reports.

The Reds have been licking their wounds with Liverpool scraping a Champions League place after gaining just two points from their final four matches.

Arne Slot won the Premier League title in his first season at Anfield but there have been calls from supporters in recent times to change manager.

It was thought that the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, could act after such a drop off from last term, but reliable reports currently point towards Slot remaining at Liverpool next season.

Slot will need more reinforcements over the summer with Liverpool set to invest in at least one new winger in the next transfer market.

Cody Gakpo has been in disappointing form on the left this season, while Mohamed Salah has played his last game for Liverpool after announcing his imminent departure earlier this year.

READ: West Ham, Spurs, Chelsea, Newcastle and Slot among the Premier League 25/26 season losers

The standout target seems to be RB Leipzig winger Diomande, who has been in great form in the Bundesliga, but Liverpool have some competition for his signature.

Leipzig are demanding around €100m (£86m) for the Ivory Coast international with Paul Joyce of The Times insisting that Liverpool will try and “chip away at that fee” by potentially including Harvey Elliott in the deal.

Joyce wrote: ‘It stands to reason that Liverpool’s sporting director, Richard Hughes, would try to chip away at that fee and the use of Harvey Elliott as part of a swap deal has been mooted.

‘Elliott was a target for Leipzig last summer, but the German club could not match his valuation and the attacking midfielder instead headed to Aston Villa for what turned out to be an ill-fated loan move. More than ever, the 23-year-old needs regular game time and Leipzig can also offer Champions League football.’

Fabrizio Romano insists that Liverpool are “pushing” for Diomande along with Paris Saint-Germain with the Italian suggesting the price could go higher than €100m.

READ: Liverpool transfer now off as Reds legend now set to stay at Anfield – Romano

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Diomande is absolutely on the shortlist, and near the top of the shortlist, for both Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool.

“These two clubs are pushing for Diomande and the player is considering his options carefully. He is speaking with his agents and the clubs to understand the best possible option in terms of project, contract, development and manager.

“There will be further conversations with Liverpool and PSG to decide the best option possible. Nothing is imminent yet, but talks will continue.

“On the other side, there is Leipzig because Leipzig have offered Diomande the chance to stay at the club for one more season, leave in 2027, sign a new contract, receive an improved salary and include a release clause in the agreement. However, at the moment, Diomande is still considering leaving this summer.

“In order to leave this summer, negotiations with Leipzig will be required. Leipzig want around €100 million, possibly even more, for Diomande depending on the proposals that arrive. So there will definitely be movement. Get ready because Liverpool want him, PSG want him, and Leipzig will dictate the conditions.”

An account on X has claimed that Slot has already ‘held talks’ over Diomande’s potential role if he joins in the summer.

The account said: ‘Exclusive. Our understanding is that Yan Diomande has held talks with Arne Slot regarding his role next season if he chooses Liverpool.’

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