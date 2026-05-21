According to reports, an obstacle has been removed from Alisson Becker’s proposed move to Juventus and he is ‘ready to bid farewell’ to Liverpool.

It looks increasingly likely that there will be another substantial squad overhaul at Liverpool this summer.

And this is to be expected following a dismal 2025/26 campaign, with Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson already confirmed to be leaving on free transfers this summer.

Recent reports have indicated that Alisson could follow Salah and Robertson in leaving, with it appearing as if he wants to join Serie A giants Juventus.

The Turin-based side are in the market for a new No.1 goalkeeper and are prioritising Alisson, who has reportedly indicated that he is in favour of a return to Serie A after previously playing for AS Roma.

READ: Arsenal dominate ranking of ways to win title from worst to best – but 2026 effort is 30th

A potential stumbling block in the way of this transfer from happening is that Juventus risks missing out on Champions League qualification ahead of next season.

However, a new report from Gazzetta dello Sport has indicated that Alisson’s representatives have informed Juventus that he would like to seal this move even without Champions League qualification.

The report explains:

‘Liverpool’s Brazilian number 1 remains convinced of the Juventus project even if they fail to qualify for the Champions League: his agent is ready to accelerate after new contacts with the management. ‘He wants to play for Juventus and will be ready to bid farewell to Anfield on Sunday at 5 p.m. on the final day of the Premier League season, against Brentford. Manager Arne Slot is expected to start him, but Alisson intends for this to be a splendid finale after eight memorable seasons at Liverpool.’

READ MORE: Slot, Maresca and more Premier League managers who won’t survive the post-Pep 2026/27 season

Harvey Elliott could also leave Liverpool this summer

Midfielder Harvey Elliott could also be out the door after his loan spell at Aston Villa did not go as anyone intended.

Elliott is due to return to Liverpool ahead of next season, but a report from Football Insider claims the Reds will ‘accept a £25m bid’ for him this summer and newly-promoted Coventry City are a potential destination.

Football finance expert Stefan Borson told Football Insider: “With so many of these players now, it becomes a lot about age.

“He’s only 23, so I doubt it’ll have that much of an impact. It feels like £25m is achievable. He was only going for £35m anyway, so somebody will take him for £25m.

“Maybe a promoted team or a lower half of the table team, £25m feels like it’s worth a go for him. But it’s been a mess really.”

READ NEXT: Liverpool told fearless manager is best of four targets as ‘shocking’ Arne Slot must be sacked