Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is reportedly “clearly advancing” towards a summer exit, and another star has commented on his future.

The Reds are preparing for another summer of change, with another squad overhaul expected following a disappointing 2025/26 campaign.

It has already been confirmed that Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson will move elsewhere this summer, and Alisson could also leave ahead of next season.

The world-class goalkeeper is attracting interest from Serie A giants Juventus, and a recent report claimed this transfer is “going to happen” ahead of next season.

This would leave Giorgi Mamardashvili with a chance to become Liverpool’s No.1 next season, but it has also been reported that club chiefs have doubts about the inexperienced goalkeeper and have identified a ‘standout’ replacement for Alisson.

Now, Liverpool reporter David Lynch has explained why he thinks Alisson will leave the Premier League giants this summer.

“Yeah, I’d be surprised at this point [if it didn’t happen]. I think there’s just a lot of smoke there,” Lynch said on Anfield Index about Alisson leaving Liverpool.

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“I think clearly what’s happening here is that the decision is on the player’s side really, in terms of does he want to move on and try something new or does he want to stick around?”

Lynch added: “Because he’s under contract, Liverpool will give him the choice of either, as long as their needs in terms of a transfer fee are met.

“The fact that things are clearly advancing on the player’s side says to me that there’s a willingness there to let him go and a willingness on his side to go. So I don’t think Liverpool will stand in his way.”

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“I think anything can happen…”

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is also linked with an exit ahead of the summer, and he has remained coy when asked about his future in a new interview.

“No. I think anything can happen. I don’t know is the honest answer,” Gomez said in a new interview when asked if he could leave Liverpool this summer.

“I’ve only got a year left so I don’t know, but whatever is meant to be will be, I guess.

“But I’m so grateful to have had this time here at this club. I’ll always be grateful to have had 11 years at a place like this. All I can do is be thankful and we’ll see.”

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