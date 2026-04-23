Liverpool icon, Alisson Becker, has verbally agreed personal terms with Juventus, with reports revealing what happens now – including plans to sign a Manchester City ace as his successor.

Alisson is a bona fide Liverpool legend and if he never played another game for the club, he’s already done enough to be considered one of Liverpool’s three greatest goalkeepers ever. Ray Clemence and Bruce Grobbelaar have Brazilian company in that top three.

However, now aged 33 and with injury absences frustratingly frequent, we might be nearing the end of Alisson’s spectacular spell on Merseyside.

Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah – also Liverpool legends – are leaving in the summer. Reports of Alisson agreeing to join Juventus on Wednesday have now been backed up by reliable reporter, Matteo Morreto.

The journalist – who works closely with Fabrizio Romano – wrote on X: “Verbal agreement between Juventus and Alisson.

“In the coming weeks, Liverpool’s stance on a possible departure of the Brazilian goalkeeper will become clear.”

Soon after, Romano confirmed Alisson is Juve’s ‘dream’ target, and that Liverpool will hold talks with the representatives of both Alisson and Giorgi Mamardashvili in the coming weeks.

Should Liverpool decide the time is right to cash in, one would expect Mamardashvili would assume the role of regular starter. Indeed, that was the whole point of bringing the giant Georgian to the club.

But according to the latest from Goal, Liverpool have now ‘declared interest’ in Man City’s James Trafford.

James Trafford could replace Alisson at Liverpool

The 23-year-old is itching to get away from Man City after spending a season playing second fiddle to Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Trafford was originally brought back to City with the intention of being the starter. However, City couldn’t resist signing Donnarumma when the opportunity arose, thus cementing Trafford to a campaign of sporadic appearances.

He has performed to an exceedingly high level when called upon, most notably in the Carabao Cup final victory over Arsenal.

However, Trafford is firm in the belief he should be a regular starter and is open to leaving to make that a reality.

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Crucially, our colleagues over on TEAMtalk have been informed Man City won’t stand in his way, and a deal can be struck if bids of around £30m are received.

Liverpool are by no means the only side taking a look at Trafford. Chelsea too have matched Liverpool by ‘declaring interest’ in the stopper, while Aston Villa, Tottenham, Brighton, Leeds United and Newcastle are also circling.

With regards to Liverpool, a deal would appear to hinge on two factors – Alisson leaving this summer and promising Trafford he’ll be the No 1 ahead of Mamardashvili.

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