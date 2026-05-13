Marcus Rashford has been on loan at Barcelona from Man Utd.

According to reports, Barcelona chiefs have been told to do everything to keep Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford.

The England international has spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Barcelona following his move to the Spanish giants last summer.

Rashford secured a dream move from Man Utd to Barcelona on loan with an option to buy for £26m, and he has surpassed all expectations this season.

It was feared that he might not play regularly as he competed for minutes with Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, but he has 14 goals and 14 assists in a really impressive first season.

Therefore, the £26m fee for Rashford feels like a bargain, but Barcelona’s well-known financial troubles could block a deal as they reportedly have two ‘obstacles’ to overcome this summer.

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Now, a report from talkSPORT claims Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has issued a ‘plea’ to club chiefs over Rashford, insisting they need to ‘pull out all the stops to keep’. him beyond this summer.

‘While sources have told talkSPORT that Rashford has no future at Old Trafford, the Red Devils do not want to be low-balled into selling him on the cheap. ‘Flick has made it clear to the Barca hierarchy he wants Rashford to stay.’

Man Utd target ‘swift resolution’ but ‘return feasible’ for Rashford

The Daily Mail, meanwhile, are reporting that Man Utd and Rashford agree that a ‘swift resolution’ would be ‘in everyone’s best interests’ this summer.

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Still, they have explained why a ‘return’ is ‘feasible’ this summer.

The report added: ‘United have so far rejected the Catalan club’s request to take Rashford on loan for another season or renegotiate an option in their current agreement that enables them to buy him for £26million. If a compromise can’t be found, it’s feasible that Rashford could return to United this summer.

‘However, there appears to be little prospect of him playing for them again, despite the club needing a left-sided attacker.’

And club legend Paul Scholes has explained why Man Utd and Rashford would be right to go their separate ways this summer.

“I think his time’s done [at Man United],” Scholes said on talkSPORT.

“I saw his free kick the other night as well. It was brilliant. I don’t think he’s played a massive amount of games, but as you say, his numbers are quite good.

“When he was at Manchester United, I think he’d lost a bit of love for the club. He didn’t really want to be there. It looked like that to me at times.

“So I think for that relationship to be healed will be quite difficult.”

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