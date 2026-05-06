Manchester United-owned Barcelona winger Marcus Rashford, who has been linked with Arsenal

Manchester United would be willing to sell Marcus Rashford to Arsenal in the summer transfer window, as the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, are ready to cut ties with the Barcelona loanee for good.

Rashford joined Barcelona on a season-long loan deal from Man Utd in the summer of 2025 and is scheduled to return to Old Trafford this summer.

Barcelona have the option to make Rashford’s loan deal permanent for €30million (£29m).

However, Barcelona want another loan arrangement with Man Utd over Rashford, even though they have been hugely impressed with the England international winger.

Barcelona’s reluctance to trigger their option has allowed Arsenal to show interest in Rashford, according to The Daily Mail.

Arsenal want to upgrade their left-wing options next season, with Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli the two recognised players in that position.

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TEAMtalk has also reported Arsenal’s interest in Rashford, with the reliable transfer media outlet suggesting that Man Utd would be willing to sell the 28-year-old to their Premier League rivals.

Man Utd would ‘prefer a permanent sale’ of Rashford this summer and get him off their books for good.

The report has stated: ‘For their part, Man Utd are more than open to him heading elsewhere, and the likes of Arsenal and Bayern Munich have been keeping tabs on the situation – with both in the market to bolster their left-sided attacking options.’

Marcus Rashford stance on leaving Man Utd for Arsenal

However, Rashford is ‘determined’ to continue his career at Barcelona and wants to keep on playing under manager Hansi Flick.

The England international has been one of Barcelona’s best players this season and has been in fine form.

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The 28-year-old winger has made 46 appearances for Barcelona in the 2025/26 campaign, scoring 13 goals and providing 14 assists in the process.

It will be interesting to see what happens if Rashford continues to insist on staying at Barcelona and the Catalan club persists in not triggering the buy-option.

Man Utd may be willing to offload Rashford to Arsenal, but if the winger sticks to his guns, then the club’s co-owners, INEOS, may have to accede to Barcelona’s demands and do yet another loan deal.

Former Rangers striker and talkSPORT pundit Ally McCoist has already backed Rashford to star at Arsenal should he make the move to the Emirates Stadium.

McCoist said: “100 per cent I could see him playing there (at Arsenal).

“Marcus Rashford could thrive at Arsenal.”

“They [Arsenal] would have to offload first.

“The right-hand side of the attack, I’m thinking about Madueke, Saka, you throw in Martinelli, Trossard on the left.

“If I was Marcus Rashford, I’d probably want him to think about staying where I am at the moment.

“I don’t know what the deal is, Hansi Flick has been very complimentary about him, and he’s done well when he’s come in, goal returns good, assists good.

“If I’m Marcus Rashford, I’m going to stay where I am. Especially given he’s going to win the league.”

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Man Utd legend Paul Scholes believes that Rashford should try to return to Aston Villa, where he had a loan spell in the second half of last season.

Former Man Utd midfielder Nicky Butt said on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast: “I think it would be wrong for Marcus for it to happen.

“He’s made that break now, and that would be the toughest thing he had to do.

“I done it, leave the club you were brought up with, that’s the hardest thing, that initial break.

“He went to Villa had a great cameo role there, Barcelona he started off well, for some reason he’s not getting games now.

“I think he will go somewhere else, it’s just where and who can afford him.”

Scholes observed: “At Barcelona he will only ever be back-up to Raphinha and Yamal.

“It’s down to the lad, does he want to go to a Villa, that type of club where he is going to play every week.”

Butt replied: “Marcus needs to play every week, he needs confidence, he needs an arm round him, then you have an unbelievable talent.

“When he’s a bit part player and he’s not playing every week and he’s not feeling loved, that’s when he loses his love of football.

“It’s sad because he’s got such unbelievable talent.”

Scholes concluded: “I think his time is done at United.”