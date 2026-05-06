An ex-Marseille player has encouraged his former club to get rid of former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood progressed through the ranks at Man Utd, but his position at his former club became untenable after he faced charges relating to attempted rape and assault towards the end of 2022 and the start of 2023.

The case against Greenwood was discontinued after the withdrawal of key witnesses significantly reduced the chances of a conviction.

However, Man Utd decided to make Greenwood continue his playing career elsewhere, and he joined La Liga side Getafe on loan in the 2023 summer window.

Greenwood grabbed eight goals and six assists in 33 outings for Getafe, and he then joined Marseille permanently ahead of the 2024/25 campaign for around £26m, with this deal including a 50% sell-on clause for Man Utd.

The 24-year-old has 47 goals and 16 assists in his 79 appearances for Marseille over the past two seasons, but his attitude has been questioned during a disappointing season for the team overall.

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Last month, a report claimed Greenwood had been left out of Marseille’s team due to internal ‘friction’ with manager Habib Beye, while Man Utd could receive a windfall of around £26m via a ‘lucrative offer’ from Atletico Madrid for the forward.

Most recently, Greenwood failed to make an impact in a 3-0 loss to Ligue Un rivals Nantes, and this has sparked a remarkable response from former Marseille player Christophe Dugarry.

“You’re a miserable wretch, get out of here…”

According to Dugarry, Greenwood has been an “absolute disgrace” and needs to “get out” of the French club, with his performance against Nantes “shameful”.

“I appeal to your pride. This kid was sidelined from the team, he made a serious mistake before Marseille signed him, and the club took a risk by bringing him on board,” Dugarry said.

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“He might never have played football again. Everyone did everything possible to put him in the best conditions… and he mocks everyone, he’s a wretch.

“You’re the leader of this team, everyone depends on you. When you’re not there, everyone misses you. And what do you offer in return, what do you offer after all the sacrifices—is this it? You’re a miserable wretch, get out of here.

“There’s the money you’re going to make the club earn, but nobody’s going to shed a tear for you. What he did against Nantes is shameful.

“He doesn’t care about anything, he has no defence, and he should be condemned, burnt at the stake. It’s an absolute disgrace, he’s a miserable wretch.”

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