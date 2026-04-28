Manchester United could reportedly be set for a financial boost as two European giants are interested in signing Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood left Man Utd permanently during the 2024 summer transfer window, with the forward joining Ligue Un side Marseille for around £26m.

Man Utd agreed to sell Greenwood below his market value to get him out of the club, but they negotiated a 50% sell-on clause into the deal to benefit from a future sale.

Greenwood’s position at Man Utd became untenable after it emerged that he faced charges related to attempted rape and assault, though the Crown Prosecution Service discontinued this case following the withdrawal of key witnesses.

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The 24-year-old spent the 2024/25 campaign on loan at La Liga side Getafe, and he grabbed 14 goal contributions in his 33 appearances.

This earned him a move to Marseille, where he has 47 goals and 16 assists in his 78 appearances across all competitions.

It has not been plain sailing for Greenwood at Marseille, though. At the weekend, he started the 1-1 draw against OGC Nice on the bench and it emerged after the game that he had been ‘sanctioned’ following ‘friction’ behind the scenes.

Still, Greenwood has been attracting interest from several European clubs, with Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain among the teams in the running to sign him.

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Man Utd could be given £26m boost…

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Atletico Madrid’s ‘first lucrative offer’ for Greenwood is worth 60 million euros (£52m). If accepted, Man Utd would receive £26m of this fee.

However, this could end up being a transfer saga as PSG boss Luis Enrique has ‘requested’ the arrival of Greenwood.

The report explains:

‘Atletico Madrid is not alone in this race. Paris Saint-Germain is also closely monitoring the player’s situation. At Luis Enrique’s request, the Parisian club has positioned itself as one of the main contenders in the bidding. ‘Marseille, aware of the interest generated by their star player, have no intention of selling him for just any price. Atlético’s initial asking price could fall short, especially if a bidding war erupts among several clubs.’

This news will be welcomed by Man Utd, who could also receive fees for Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford and/or Manuel Ugarte this summer.

And with the Red Devils set to qualify for the Champions League, they should have plenty of funds to acquire their top targets as they plot ‘four major signings’ ahead of next season.

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