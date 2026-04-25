Jorge Mendes is trying to orchestrate an incredible Real Madrid raid on Paris Saint-Germain for Vitinha, a report has claimed.

Real Madrid look set for huge changes this summer. Head coach Alvaro Arbeloa is expected to be sacked as Los Blancos brace themselves for a second successive trophyless campaign.

Madrid’s frustrating 1-1 draw at Real Betis on Friday has left them eight points behind league leaders Barcelona. Arbeloa’s side were also knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals.

Liverpool icon Jurgen Klopp has emerged as the frontrunner for the manager’s job, with Madrid president Florentino Perez also considering Mauricio Pochettino, Zinedine Zidane and Didier Deschamps.

According to a stunning report in Spain, Vitinha could be Klopp’s first signing as Madrid boss.

The midfielder is emerging as a serious option for Madrid heading into the summer transfer window.

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Super agent Mendes is ‘behind the move’, having ‘asked PSG to open talks with Madrid’ over a possible transfer.

The representative is ‘closely monitoring’ Vitinha’s situation and thinks there is a deal to be done.

The Portugal star, who came third in the 2025 Ballon d’Or rankings, is ‘highly regarded’ by Madrid chiefs.

The Spanish titans are searching for at least one midfield signing to elevate their engine room, and Vitinha would arguably be the best-possible solution.

The report adds that Vitinha would welcome a blockbuster switch to the Bernabeu, though he will not force his way out of PSG.

Madrid will have to offer a colossal €130million (£113m) to get PSG to even think about selling the 26-year-old.

Vitinha among Real Madrid midfield targets

Vitinha is among several top midfielders to be linked with Madrid, as their list also includes Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister.

Fernandez has spoken publicly about his desire to move to the Spanish capital, while reports suggest Liverpool are warming to Mac Allister’s sale.

With at least one elite midfielder set to arrive, there will be departures at Madrid this summer.

Eduardo Camavinga is on the market and is picking up interest from Liverpool.

Manchester United have added Aurelien Tchouameni to their midfield shortlist, though Madrid intend to keep him by opening talks over a new contract.

Previous reports have claimed Klopp wants Madrid to sell Andriy Lunin and sign a new goalkeeper to eventually succeed from Thibaut Courtois, with Freiburg’s Noah Atubolu a candidate.

Klopp has also been tipped to pursue Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz and Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck if he takes over at Madrid.

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