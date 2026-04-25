Yan Diomande is tempted by a move to Liverpool in the summer transfer window, according to a report, which has also revealed a major problem that the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are facing in getting a deal done to bring the RB Leipzig winger to Anfield.

With Mohamed Salah leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, FSG are determined to bring in a suitable replacement and have already started working behind the scenes.

RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande has emerged as Liverpool’s top target to replace Salah, with last season’s Premier League winners having already opened talks with his representatives.

Liverpool’s reported plan is to strike an agreement with the agents of Diomande before the start of the 2026 World Cup finals this summer.

The Merseyside club then plan to enter formal talks with Leipzig for the 19-year-old winger, with the German club said to be demanding €100million (£87m) for the Ivory Coast international.

On paper, it seems a very good plan, especially with Diomande ‘attracted by the prospect of joining one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs’, according to TEAMtalk.

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Liverpool reportedly ‘view’ Diomande ‘as an ideal fit for Arne Slot’s attacking system’.

RB Leipzig stance on selling Yan Diomande to Liverpool

However, Leipzig are said to be ‘determined to keep’ Diomande for at least another season and could make Liverpool wait for the summer of 2027 to sign him.

The report in TEAMtalk has stated: ‘As a result, the German club are open to discussions regarding a future transfer, in the belief that Diomande’s value will only continue to rise as he gains more experience at the highest level.

‘To that end, sources indicate they would prefer to tie him to a new contract with a significant release clause rather than sanction an immediate exit this summer.

‘A compromise could yet emerge, with the possibility of a deal being structured for the summer of 2027.’

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Liverpool are reportedly open to such a deal, as the Reds believe that they could get Diomande for less than €100million (£87m) if they wait for another year.

While Liverpool are actively pursuing a deal for Diomande, the Reds have reportedly decided to cool their interest in Morgan Rogers.

Rogers is one of Aston Villa’s best attacking players and could be on his way out of Villa Park this summer, even if Unai Emery’s side finish in the Premier League top five.

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has written on X: “Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and PSG are the most genuine suitors for Morgan Rogers.

“Liverpool and Bayern not as active as of now.

“Understand Rogers is just as open to a move abroad as staying in England and has admiration for Luis Enrique.”

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