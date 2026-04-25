Manchester United have reportedly been dealt a blow with their move to sign Brighton star Carlos Baleba in a ‘brutal reality check’.

Baleba was one of United’s main targets during last summer’s transfer window, but they were priced out of a move for the centre-midfielder.

Man Utd did not have the necessary funds to sign Baleba in a £100m+ deal after signing Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Senne Lammens, so they have been left short in midfield this season.

And with Casemiro confirmed to be leaving on a free transfer this summer (plus with Manuel Ugarte likely to follow him out of the door), the Red Devils are expected to prioritise a midfield rebuild ahead of next season and will make at least two signings in this department.

Baleba’s form has faded after missing out on a move to Man Utd, who are also being linked with Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton and Sandro Tonali.

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However, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed this week that the “verbal agreement” between Man Utd and Baleba “remains valid”, and a summer move hinges on three “factors”.

“I want to mention a player I have been discussing since August last year, Carlos Baleba. The Brighton midfielder was a top target for Manchester United last summer and remains under consideration,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“At this stage, nothing has been decided or advanced. However, he is still on the club’s shortlist as they plan potential midfield reinforcements.

He added: “Now, Baleba remains a target for both the scouting department and figures within the club.

“There are still several factors to consider, including the appointment of a permanent manager, budget decisions, and Brighton’s stance.

“However, what I can confirm is that the verbal agreement between Baleba and Manchester United from 2025 remains valid for 2026.

“The player is still very keen on a move to Manchester United.”

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Given how Baleba has performed this season, Man Utd reportedly feel that they could sign him for only £50m this summer.

Man Utd receive ‘brutal reality check’

Despite this, our colleagues at TEAMtalk are reporting that Man Utd have been given a ‘brutal reality check’ by Brighton regarding this belief, with Baleba to cost more than £50m.

The report explains:

‘While there is now some internal acknowledgement that a slightly reduced fee could be accepted, TEAMtalk understands that any realistic deal would still need to exceed £70million. ‘As such, reports doing the rounds right now that are suggesting Baleba could be available for as little as £50million have been firmly dismissed. Manchester United remain most interested in the Cameroon international, having explored a move for him last summer.’

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