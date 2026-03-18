£73m Premier League star ‘open’ to Man Utd transfer as INEOS ‘accelerate’ huge deal

Man Utd are holding fresh talks in their efforts to sign Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent most of their transfer budget in the summer on improving their attack after only four teams scored fewer goals than Man Utd last term.

INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe were criticised for not strengthening their midfield in the summer as it was an obvious position of concern last season.

But they are now set to sign at least one, probably two new midfielders, with Casemiro announcing his imminent departure on a free transfer and Manuel Ugarte likely to be sold.

One midfielder Man Utd did enquire about last summer was Brighton star Baleba but the Red Devils were put off by the Seagulls’ reported asking price in excess of £100m.

However, Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri revealed in December that Brighton have now lowered their valuation to around €85m (£73m).

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Tavolieri said: “Brighton could consider offers of around €85m in 2026 for Carlos Baleba.

“This sum is giving Bayern Munich pause for thought, where Leon Goretzka’s future remains uncertain. The 21-year-old Cameroonian appears on Bayern’s shortlist, but internally, some are reluctant to pay so much for the Douala native.

“In reality, the player has a clear preference, and Baleba favours Manchester United.

“The Manchester club, put off by the Seagulls’ exorbitant demands, has explored other options in recent days.”

And now CentreDevils have revealed that Man Utd are ‘holding fresh talks’ over a potential summer move for Baleba as they look to ‘accelerate’ a transfer.

It is claimed that Man Utd are ‘expected to sign at least two midfielders, with a third addition possible depending on outgoings’ as they look at ‘multiple profiles’.

The report adds: ‘CentreDevils understands that Manchester United held initial talks with the representatives of Carlos Baleba last month, signalling renewed interest ahead of the upcoming window.

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‘The 22-year-old remains highly regarded internally at Old Trafford despite not hitting the same levels as last season, and continues to be assessed alongside several alternative midfield targets.’

It is understood that personal terms are ‘unlikely to present an obstacle’ to Man Utd – who are on course to qualify for the Champions League – and that Baleba remains ‘open’ to a move to Old Trafford.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Baleba was a “top target” for Man Utd under Ruben Amorim but “let’s see what happens” now the Portuguese head coach is no longer there.

Romano said in February: “You know, because I told you several times, Man United will be really busy with midfielders in the summer. I expect Man United to be really, really busy in that position. It could be one, it could be two, so it could be a really interesting point.

“So, Man United will not decide in February about the midfielder. They have a shortlist with some names being considered, being monitored. Among those names, there are several options.

“I told you already, for example, that Elliot Anderson is really appreciated. I told you that Baleba was a top target with Amorim as a coach; let’s see what happens next now with Amorim no longer there I told you also that Sandro Tonali is appreciated by Man United, Arsenal, Juventus in Italy.”