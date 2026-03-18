‘Desperate’ Arsenal star criticised for being ‘greedy’ in win over Bayer Leverkusen

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has been called out by Darren Bent for looking “desperate” and “greedy” in the Gunners 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday.

The Gunners deservedly beat the Bundesliga side 2-0 on Tuesday night as they overcame Leverkusen 3-1 on aggregate to book their place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Eberechi Eze and Declan Rice scored the goals as Arsenal racked up 13 shots on target against the Germans to keep their hopes of an unprecedented Quadruple going.

It was a very positive night for Arsenal, who will face Sporting CP in the quarter-finals, but former Tottenham and England striker Bent called out Saka for doing some things he wasn’t pleased with.

When asked about Saka’s display, Bent said on talkSPORT: “It’s not so much poor, but it’s just a little bit greedy and he’s bordering on a little bit desperate in terms of some of the shots he shoots when he shouldn’t.

“He should pass it a couple of times. But listen, last night was a little bit difficult for him because they were doubling up on him defensively.”

READ: Arsenal advance thanks to ‘naive’ and ‘careless’ moments as the Quadruple isn’t for everyone

Eze scored an incredible goal to help Arsenal break the deadlock on 36 minutes against Leverkusen with Bent waxing lyrical about the summer signing from Crystal Palace.

Bent added: “Eze, this is one of those examples where I’ve said to you before on a number of occasions, footballers need rhythm.

“And regardless of how he’s playing Eze, just keep planning.

“Keep giving them the minutes and eventually things like this will happen because he’s a special talent. And that goal there was, oh my goodness.”

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When asked in the aftermath of the win about Eze’s display, Arteta replied: “He is playing I think every three days now, he has a rhythm, an understanding with his teammates as well, what we want, and especially his level of activity, with and without the ball – in the spaces that he moves and the purpose that he’s showing every time he’s in and around the box as well.

“It’s a reason why he’s here – to create those kind of moments.

“Comparing the minutes he’s playing now with his career, he’s playing much more now than in any other season, so that tells you as well the consistency he’s showing, he’s always fit.

“Today he had to come off – he has a lot of minutes in him, but he’s handling the pressure of the situation and the expectation very well.”