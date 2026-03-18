Shay Given begins Newcastle inquest after 7-2 thrashing by ‘devastating’ Barcelona

Shay Given has explained what went wrong for Newcastle United in the second half after they were blown away by Barcelona in the Champions League.

Lamine Yamal rescued a 1-1 draw for Barca in the first leg, setting up an intriguing return clash at the Camp Nou. It was a blistering first half as both teams went blow-for-blow.

Newcastle’s defensive frailties allowed Barca to take the lead twice, only for Anthony Elanga to equalise on both occasions.

However, the Magpies went into the break 3-2 down as Kieran Trippier gave away a penalty in first-half injury time after pulling back Raphinha in the box, which saw Yamal net another spot-kick.

Fermin Lopez put Barca 4-2 up early in the second half, as two sharp passes cut Newcastle completely open, and the floodgates opened after that.

Robert Lewandowski scored a brace, and Raphinha joined him on the scoresheet, as Barca won 7-2 on the night and 8-3 on aggregate.

READ: Newcastle thrashed 7-2 at Nou Camp, still only maybe fourth most embarrassing English team

Reacting to the match on TNT Sports, Joleon Lescott said of Barca: “Devastating in the second half. The scoreline won’t feel good, [it] doesn’t read well.

“But when you analyse the two games, Newcastle can take a lot of pride from that.”

Newcastle hero Given said: “I think when Eddie [Howe] looks back, he’ll just be frustrated. The fourth goal came in the 51st minute.

“We said at half time, if Newcastle go out and press all over the pitch, they’ll get picked off.

“I think they had to be more settled in the second half, be more defensive and frustrate them, quieten this crowd down. Don’t jump out of position too much.

READ MORE: Premier League still set for fifth Champions League place next season despite last-16 woes

“The fourth goal comes along and it’s game over at that point. Then after that, they just got picked off for fun because Barca really stepped it up.

“We were pitch level, and the speed they moved the ball, the rotations all over the pitch… they’re a top team going forward.”

Barca will most likely face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, unless Tottenham Hotspur can overturn a 5-3 deficit.

The Premier League is now Newcastle’s full focus, having been knocked out of both the League Cup and FA Cup by Manchester City.

The Magpies are at risk of missing out on European qualification for next season. They currently sit in ninth, three points behind seventh-placed Brentford.

READ NEXT: Five surprising stars who would have won the Premier League Playmaker award