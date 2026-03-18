Euro giants offer Liverpool huge discount on one of Alonso’s three summer demands

Liverpool could be able to sign Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni for as little as €50m in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds have been in poor form in the Premier League this season with Arne Slot’s men currently fifth in the table and in danger of failing to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Slot won the Premier League title in his first season at Anfield but he is now under pressure and there are some reports he could lose his job in the summer.

The main candidate to replace the Dutchman seems to be former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso, who was sacked by Real Madrid earlier this year, and a recent report has insisted the Spaniard has demanded three signings in order to take over.

Alonso wants the Reds to commit to signing Inter Milan defender Bastoni, Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton and Paris Saint-Germain attacker Bradley Barcola.

Alonso has ‘put forward’ the name of Inter centre-back Bastoni, who he believes ‘would be a key piece in building a solid team from the back’.

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And now Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Inter Milan are ‘seriously considering’ parting ways with Bastoni in the summer to fund a recruitment drive of their own.

It has been insisted recently that the Serie A side would demand around €70-80m for Bastoni’s services but Inter ‘could now accept an offer around €50 million, perhaps taking advantage of the usual bonuses that lull even the most complicated negotiations.’

It comes after Spanish publication Sport claimed on Wednesday that Liverpool have been making enquiries for the Italy international.

The Catalan newspaper, often accused of being biased towards Barcelona, have insisted that Bastoni only wants to join the La Liga giants.

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The Athletic’s Adam Crafton thinks Slot being sacked in the summer is “very possible” with Alonso a likely “contender” to replace him in the summer.

Crafton explained on The Athletic FC Podcast: “Clearly he is out there, I imagine he would probably take the job and I’m sure he would be a contender if they chose to let Slot go.

“But it is noticeable that there hasn’t been a spate of stories of uncertainty about Slot’s future…

“And I would say, to be fair, if you do win the league in your first season and then if you get yourself in the Champions League – even if it’s by hook or crook, finishing fifth – I do think you deserve another year to try and get yourself out of the little rut you’re in.

“Obviously, if they were to miss out altogether, because that would mean sixth, it’s harder to make the argument.

“But I still think, the guy’s won the league, it’s kind of mad to think about someone being fired a year after winning the league – but I think that is also very possible.”