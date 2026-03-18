Liverpool boss Arne Slot has reportedly been ‘officially contacted’ over a move to a European giant, while he has hit out at supporters.

Sunday’s hugely disappointing 1-1 home draw against Spurs felt like a turning point in Slot’s tenure, with supporters loudly booing their side after dropping points to the relegation candidates.

Slot would surely move even closer to an exit if Liverpool fail to overturn their 1-0 aggregate deficit against Galatasaray and exit the Champions League on Wednesday night, with reports already claiming that his reign is ‘officially over’ as club chiefs target Xabi Alonso.

And Slot may already have one eye on his next move, with a report from an insider on X with a ‘team of five elite reporters’ and over 700k followers claiming Dutch giants Ajax have ‘officially contacted’ the head coach over becoming their next boss.

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Slot is at least refusing to go out without a fight after club legend Jamie Carragher explained why he may struggle “to get fans back” on board.

“The booing at the end [of the Spurs draw], that was proper booing from a disgruntled and unhappy fanbase,” Carragher said.

“I think it’s going to be really difficult now for Arne Slot to get them back. Once you lose that crowd, it’s really difficult to get them back.”

In response to the boos, Slot fired a shot at fans and mocked the suggestion that the support for a manager is “different” at Liverpool.

“It’s never nice they are frustrated, as fans aren’t frustrated after you win. You are frustrated and disappointed when you don’t win,” Slot said on fan boos.

“When I came here, I was told this club was different and the fans will support the manager for a long time. If it’s true [the fans are restless], I don’t feel it at all. I must have done a lot of things wrong then, that’s never a nice feeling to have!”

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Slot has also hit back at Carragher’s suggestion that this Liverpool side is a team full of individuals.

“I agree with a lot of things Jamie has said throughout this whole season. This particular one, I disagree with him,” Slot responded.

“I don’t see this after we conceded for 1-1. After so many disappointments, it would not have been strange or weird if the players had given up. But they did not.”

Slot did concede that his side is currently struggling to function as a unit. He added: “Again we are agreeing but that comes with not playing so many times together.

“It is not like we are 11 individuals, if he meant that then I completely disagree. If he means we are not perfectly playing together in ball possession and off the ball then he is right.

“That is nothing to do with an individual mentality but that the connections are not as strong yet. All these things we have to adjust to every single team. I see a team that is fighting together.”

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