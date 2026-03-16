Steven Gerrard is ‘waiting’ to replace Arne Slot in case FSG make an ’emergency’ appointment, and he would make Liverpool far more fun to watch…

The hugely disappointing 1-1 home draw against relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur could prove to be a major turning point in Slot‘s tenure at Liverpool.

In truth, with Liverpool making such a shambolic attempt at defending their Premier League crown, Slot is fortunate to still be in a job and would likely already be gone if he didn’t have credit in the bank after last season.

Though the blame for Liverpool’s sudden downfall is not solely on Slot, with several mitigating factors, including the form of both new and old players, club officials making poor transfer decisions, and the knock-on effect of Diogo Jota’s sad passing.

But this does not excuse Slot, who has turned a once-thrilling Liverpool side into an outfit that’s incredibly monotonous to watch and also ineffective across most departments as they struggle to gain an advantage on their rivals for Champions League qualification.

An update from David Ornstein last week did reveal that Slot retains FSG’s backing, but the growing discontent in the stands and the loud boos after Sunday’s draw against Spurs will be hard to ignore.

READ: Who will be the next manager of Liverpool after Arne Slot sack? Alonso is odds-on



Slot is certainly not helped by the looming presence of Xabi Alonso following his exit from Real Madrid, and the clamour for FSG’s original No.1 Jurgen Klopp replacement to return to Liverpool will grow more profound after each dull performance from the Dutchman’s team.

But, unfortunately for Liverpool supporters, the earliest they can hope to have Alonso in the dugout is the summer, and Slot will likely be given until then to get his side into the Champions League and/or win a trophy.

It would presumably take a quite severe set of circumstances for Slot to be removed during the run-in, but an insider on X claims club legend Gerrard is ‘waiting’ to step in if FSG opt to appoint an ’emergency boss until the end of the season’.

Gerrard will likely be left hanging in this regard, but large swathes of disgruntled Liverpool supporters would probably welcome his appointment, if only to bring some excitement back to Anfield for the final weeks of this season.

Would Liverpool have a better chance of qualifying for the Champions League and/or lifting silverware this season with Gerrard over Slot? Probably not, but he would make the Premier League holders a damn sight more entertaining to watch.

READ MORE: 16 Conclusions from Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham: Richarlison, Ngumoha, Salah, Tudor, Slot and what next?



So, we thought it would be fun to pretend that Gerrard replacing Slot could happen this season and imagine what Liverpool would look like with the club legend in the dugout.

Well, firstly, Gerrard would implement a slight tweak to the formation and personnel, with the former Aston Villa boss often using a 4-3-3 set-up with inverted forwards on either side of a natural No.9 and attacking full-backs relied upon to provide width.

And in a reality where Gerrard takes over now, he would have the players at his disposal to use this system with Liverpool.

Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate would remain starters as the best combination of goalkeeper and centre-backs Liverpool can currently put out, though the Frenchman needs to be replaced in the summer transfer window.

And they would line up alongside summer signings Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong at full-back. They could potentially benefit from Gerrard leaning into their strengths, which Slot has largely ignored.

A newfound reliance on Kerkez and Frimpong in the final third would naturally make Liverpool more open themselves, but it would also add more strings to their bow in attack and place more emphasis on their work in their opponents’ half, which has been craved since Slot took the fun away from their play.

Gerrard would also play midfielders in their best position, with Ryan Gravenberch as a holding player behind Player of the Season Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

Szoboszlai has done an excellent job when he’s filled in at right-back this season, but Liverpool look far better when he is providing energy in midfield, with Mac Allister and Gravenberch also benefitting from his presence in this balanced midfield three.

Further forward, Hugo Ekitike would naturally continue as Liverpool’s starting striker in the absence of the injured Alexander Isak, with Florian Wirtz (left) and Mohamed Salah (right) providing support from either side.

This is not to say that the Gerrard route is the correct course for Liverpool, because Slot could grind out enough results to finish fifth or higher with his current methods, mainly because Chelsea and Aston Villa are also looking poor. But in the short term, they would have a more fun time with the former Aston Villa and Rangers boss.

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