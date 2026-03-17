Thrilling 43y/o boss rivals Xabi Alonso for Liverpool job as Arne Slot sack D-day named

Xabi Alonso will face competition from Sebastian Hoeness for the Liverpool job, it has been claimed, while trusted journalist Simon Hughes has suggested when the Reds will decide to part ways with Arne Slot.

Liverpool’s season is threatening to unravel following a 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray in the Champions League and a hugely frustrating 1-1 home draw with Tottenham Hotspur domestically. Liverpool must beat Galatasaray at Anfield on Wednesday to reach the Champions League quarter-finals, in what looks set to be a huge night for both Slot’s future and the team’s season.

However, it will be a tougher task than many previously anticipated. Liverpool were expected to ease past struggling Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday, but they sleepwalked into dropping points, as Richarlison scored a late equaliser.

Liverpool’s lack of urgency and concentration came back to bite them, a recurring theme during Slot’s second season in charge.

According to Liverpool site Wilson Cox LFC, who claim to have strong sources at Anfield, Hoeness has burst into contention for Slot’s job.

The 43-year-old, who is currently in charge of Stuttgart, has ‘flown up the charts’ amid ‘disagreement’ in the Liverpool hierarchy over Alonso.

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On The Athletic FC podcast, Liverpool reporter Hughes, alongside Adam Crafton, discussed what might happen at Anfield.

Crafton said: “I imagine he [Alonso] would probably take the job, and I’m sure he would be a contender if they chose to let Slot go.”

Hughes, meanwhile, suggested that a Champions League exit on Wednesday could see Fenway Sports Group (FSG) decide to move on from Slot this summer.

“There is a feeling at the moment that Slot will be able to steer this in the right direction eventually, but sometimes results get in the way of these best-laid plans,” he revealed.

“If Liverpool were to go out of the Champions League to Galatasaray, it will be really, really hard for Slot to rescue back that trust, I think.”

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Alonso has long been touted as Liverpool’s next manager, but the move does not seem as simple as first thought.

There is a clear stylistic clash, as Alonso plays with a back three. Whether he would change this tactic at Liverpool remains to be seen.

In contrast, Hoeness tends to use a 4-2-3-1 formation that is possession-based but also includes quick build-up play and intense counter-pressing.

There are clear similarities between Hoeness and legendary former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Hoeness has built up a great track record at Stuttgart, having helped them win last season’s DFB-Pokal and also go from mid-table mediocrity to genuine top-four contenders.

The German appears ready to take the next step in his managerial career, and he could be firmly considered by Liverpool chiefs if Slot departs.

It is no surprise that top coaches are queueing up to manage Liverpool, as it is among the 10 most desirable jobs this summer.

Steven Gerrard has also been mentioned as a contender to get the role temporarily, and here is the starting lineup he could choose.

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