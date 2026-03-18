Declan Rice tells Mikel Arteta how to make Eberechi Eze ‘frightening’ for Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has revealed the secret to getting the best out of Eberechi Eze, after Mikel Arteta’s side beat Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.

The Gunners beat Bayer 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium in the second leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday.

Having drawn the first leg 1-1 in Germany last week, Arsenal have progressed to the quarter-finals of Europe’s premier club competition 3-1 on aggregate.

Both Eze and Rice scored for Arsenal in the second leg, as the North London club set up a quarter-final tie against Sporting CP in the Champions League.

Eze’s goal in the 36th minute was particularly brilliant, as the 27-year-old attacking midfielder controlled the ball on the edge of the area and swivelled before powering it home.

It was the England international’s first Champions League goal.

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Eze joined Arsenal from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2025 for a total of £68million, including add-ons.

Much was expected of the explosive attacker at the Emirates Stadium, but Eze has not fully replicated the form he showed at Palace.

In 16 starts and nine substitute appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal this season, Eze has scored six goals and given two assists.

Arsenal midfielder Rice has raved about his England international team-mate Eze and has outlined how Arteta could get the best out of him.

Rice told TNT Sports about Eze: “He’s got one of the best shots I’ve seen, left foot and right foot.

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“We need to keep getting him in those areas because, honestly, he’s frightening.

“Around the edge of the box, left foot and right foot, there are not many players I’ve seen hit the ball better than him.

“We need to keep giving him the ball around the edge because he can make things happen.”

Eze, too, spoke about his wonder-goal against Bayer and said: “I don’t know if I could dream of scoring a goal like that.

“It was a good goal, I just saw the opportunity to shoot and thank you to God that’s worked today.

“It’s a special goal for sure, I’m going to remember it for a long time and hopefully it’s the first of many in the Champions League for me.

“I’m going to be watching this one for a long time to be fair.

“[Leverkusen are] a difficult team to face, we saw that when we went there, and we knew it would take a moment like this to put the game in our favour.”

Arsenal manager Arteta was impressed as well.

Arteta said: “When you talk about technique, when you talk about making contact with the ball in that manner.

“And you just see the reaction of all the players around…that’s why he’s here.”

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