No moment in this fabulous FA Cup weekend has exposed the difference in quality between the Premier League and the rest than Sean Longstaff’s touch, turn and volley to give Leeds the lead against Norwich at Elland Road. It’s the least we should expect from a “Michael Carrick-type” midfielder who is “technically better” than Declan Rice.

The £12m summer signing of Longstaff from Newcastle was widely hailed as a very smart bit of business by Leeds. But after starting ten of the first 12 Premier League games of the season, Longstaff’s injury coincided with Daniel Farke’s formation shift and the Whites’ dramatic uptick in results and performances, meaning his return to fitness at the turn of the year is yet to see him return to the starting XI in the Premier League.

Anton Stach, Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu have been hugely impressive, but Longstaff’s goal to break the deadlock on Sunday served as a welcome reminder that both of his quality and that the grass may be greener despite the excellence of that trio.

After withstanding some early Norwich pressure relatively comfortably, Lukas Nmecha had already had a goal ruled out for a Willy Gnonto handball in the build-up before Longstaff’s truly outstanding opener.

Gabriel Gudmundsson showed great speed and determination to get to his on heavy touch and fizz a cross into the box, which Longstaff controlled with his left before spinning and striking into the corner with his right in one motion. It was a goal displaying the outstanding “technique” which saw Martin Keown pushing for him to be called up for England ahead of Rice following his first senior goal for Newcastle just over seven years ago.

Keown told BT Sport: “I think that’s a position, isn’t it, that’s available [for England]? Rice that plays for West Ham. We have often talked about him. I think this fella is maybe better. He’s technically better, the way he strikes the ball. He lost the ball badly once in midfield but he’s been very impressive so far.”

The hot take itself isn’t anywhere near as who is providing it. On a list of Keown loves, Rice would come soon after Arsenal. He can barely get through a sentence in punditry without marvelling at his “magnificence”.

And Keown’s 2019 love-in also saw him compare Longstaff with one of the Premier League’s all time ball-strokers.

He added: “Longstaff, it reminds me of a Michael Carrick type performance tonight, the way he’s stroking the ball about. He wins it in the build-up, straight away makes the necessary pass. He follows it into the box and he’s a very confident young man. He’s got great technique.”

Few have likened Longstaff to Carrick since, or indeed pushed for his selection over Rice thanks to his superior “technique” on the basis of what’s fair to say have been disparate career trajectories and rare examples of that supremacy aside from a goal against Norwich in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

While Longstaff has spent most of the time since as a bit-part player for Newcastle, Rice has captained West Ham to a major European trophy, reached two major tournament finals while winning 71 caps for England, became the most expensive English footballer in history, scored two unbelievable free-kicks to beat Real Madrid in a Champions League quarter-final and is now be widely considered the best midfielder in the Premier League on his way to a possible quadruple and Ballon d’Or.

Still, has he ever scored a goal like that?