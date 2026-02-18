Arsenal star ‘leading the race’ to win the Ballon d’Or if the Gunners win the Premier League

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit reckons Gunners midfielder Declan Rice is likely to win the Ballon d’Or if Mikel Arteta’s side lift the Premier League title.

The Gunners are having a brilliant season with Arsenal currently four points clear in the Premier League title race, through to the last 16 of the Champions League, into the League Cup final and still in the FA Cup after beating Wigan Athletic at the weekend.

The signing of Rice from West Ham in 2023 for £105m has taken Arsenal to another level in midfield with the England international able to play several different roles in central midfield.

Rice has contributed four goals and seven assists in 36 appearances in all competitions this season and Petit reckons the Arsenal midfielder is “leading the race” for the Ballon d’Or if the Gunners win the Premier League title.

Petit told Ignition Casino: “Declan Rice is potentially leading the race for the Ballon d’Or, but don’t forget there is a World Cup at the end of the year.

“I think that could be very important for him, but he and the Arsenal team definitely have to win something at the end of the season.

“Declan Rice has been among the best midfield players for years now, but unfortunately, he has won nothing at Arsenal. If you want to be part of the greatest, you have to win titles, definitely.

“You have to be one of the best players on the market, but you also have to win trophies. It doesn’t mean anything if people recognize you as one of the most special players on the pitch, but you don’t win anything at all.”

Rice has been named in the PFA Team of the Year on the last two occasions and former Tottenham and England striker Gary Lineker thinks the Arsenal midfielder is in contention to win the Premier League Player of the Season award.

Earlier this month, Lineker said: “We were talking a bit earlier on with a few of the lads about the Player of the Year award and the possible frontrunners.

“It’s only February so it’s early but if United continue to go really well and Bruno gets a few more goals and assists… I mean, who else would be in the running?

“Erling Haaland will be if he starts scoring again which he will. Declan Rice and Gabriel, who is a fantastic defender.

“There’s no one obviously at the moment but he’s a bloody good footballer you know, Bruno Fernandes. He’s a really good player.”