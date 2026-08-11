Iliman Ndiaye has been linked with a transfer to Man Utd.

According to reports, Manchester United are now ‘well placed’ to beat others in the race to sign Everton standout Iliman Ndiaye.

Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans are currently Man Utd’s most notable signings in this window, and they remain in the market for more additions.

It has been widely reported that the Red Devils are keen to sign a third new midfielder and a new left-back in the coming weeks, but it has also been suggested that they could also bring in an attacker.

This is less likely with Marcus Rashford looking set to remain at Man Utd after his loan spell at FC Barcelona, but another signing should not be ruled out under certain conditions.

And Ndiaye is among those linked with a move to Man Utd after the Everton star has sparkled in the Premier League over the past couple of seasons.

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Ndiaye has been heavily linked with an exit in this window, and Football Insider are reporting that he ‘agreed personal terms’ with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal earlier this summer.

However, Al-Hilal are yet to seal a deal because they have not settled on terms with Everton, and Man Utd are reportedly ‘well placed to hijack the deal’.

Man Utd are “in a good position to get a deal done”…

Former Man Urd chief scout Mick Brown has explained why he “would not rule out” the Red Devils or another club eventually winning the race to sign Ndiaye this summer.

“I certainly wouldn’t rule out a Premier League club coming in for him,” Brown told Football Insider.

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“It looks like Ndiaye is keen to move on, that Saudi move has turned his head, and he’s no longer set on staying at Everton even though they obviously want to keep him.

“If that move to Al Hilal can’t be agreed, then there are a number of clubs who would be prepared to swoop in and get a deal done instead.

“Man United are one club who have been long-term admirers of his, we know Michael Carrick wants to bring in a winger, so they could make a move if he is available.

“They’d be in a good position to get a deal done because they’ve been tracking him for a while, they know his pros and cons and where he would fit in their side.

“A lot will depend on whether a deal can be agreed with Everton, or whether he makes that move to Saudi Arabia, but I wouldn’t rule it out.”

Shortly after, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Ndiaye has now officially said no to joining the Saudi Pro League.

Romano said on X: ‘Understand Iliman Ndiaye has decided not to proceed with Al Hilal deal: he wants to stay in Premier League.

‘No to Saudi Arabia move despite big money on the table; Everton winger wants to continue in Premier League, decision made.’

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