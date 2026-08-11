Arsenal supposedly only have one way to sign Cristian Romero and Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the Tottenham Hotspur star.

In recent days, it has emerged that the Gunners are plotting an audacious move to sign Romero from arch-rivals Tottenham.

Arsenal are in the market for a new centre-back after losing William Saliba with an injury, and Romero has been mentioned as an alternative to Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa.

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are also linked with Romero, and Tottenham would obviously prefer to sell the centre-back to a non-Premier League club.

Still, former Premier League scout Bryan King has told Football Insider how the Gunners can sign Romero, even with it taking a “ridiculous” offer.

“I think this is agent and player. Certainly agent, who’s been a little bit naughty here and trying to get interest from abroad, which obviously there would be,” King told Football Insider.

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“Tottenham can’t. The only way they could sell him to Arsenal is if it’s a ridiculous amount of money. Obviously the most famous players who have moved from Spurs to Arsenal are Sol Campbell and Pat Jennings.

“I wouldn’t exactly put Romero in that kind of class of English player or Great British player.

“But I just think this is an agent who’s trying to stir up publicity and it’s bad publicity for Tottenham because it unnerves the squad.

“It makes the supporters start to think: ‘Jesus Christ, why would we even think about it?’

“But the only way that would happen if it’s a ridiculous amount of money. It’d be over £100m. It’d have to be. Otherwise, what’s the point?”

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Fabrizio Romano reveals Cristian Romero update with deal at ‘final stage’

But Romano reckons Arsenal have no hope of signing Romero because Tottenham have “absolutely no intention” of selling him to their biggest rivals.

“Then there were rumours on Arsenal. I told you guys the problem here is that between Tottenham and Arsenal there is a direct rivalry, and so Tottenham, according to my information, have absolutely zero intention to sell the player to Arsenal,” Romano confirmed.

“Tottenham sources say that this deal, for the club, for the ownership, for the management, cannot go through.

“So, for Tottenham, it’s not possible to proceed on this one.”

As mentioned, Atletico Madrid are also in the running to sign Romero, and journalist Nicolo Schira claims the Spanish giants are now at the ‘final stages’ of negotiating a deal with Tottenham.

Schira said on X: ‘Excl. – Cuti #Romero to #AtleticoMadrid from #Tottenham is at the final stage.

‘Contract until 2030 (€6M/year) with the option for 2031. Last details but all the parties involved in the deal are confident to close.’

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