According to reports, Liverpool have chosen their next two signings after Ronald Araujo, while Jeff Bezos is set to give them a ‘£1.5bn boost’.

On Monday, Liverpool formally announced Araujo as their third summer signing after Jeremy Jacquet and Victor Munoz, with the Barcelona defender moving to Anfield on loan with an option to buy for 55 million euros.

On joining Liverpool, Araujo said: “I’m excited to be here at this massive club with lots of history. I’m excited to meet my team-mates, excited to get started playing, and I’m very motivated and really up for getting going,” he said.

“It was the ideal move for me at this stage in my career. I think it was a move that was necessary for me to take.

“As soon as I heard that interest from Liverpool, everything went into action really, really quickly.”

It has been a particularly newsworthy weekend at Liverpool, with current owners FSG closing in on a deal to sell a minority stake in the club to Amazon founder Bezos. What does their dream XI look like now?

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Bezos, with Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin, is set to purchase a one-third ownership of Liverpool, with Sky journalist Mark Kleinman reporting this deal will rocket the club’s value to around £6bn.

Kleinman wrote on X at 10:41am on August 10: “Exclusive: A consortium including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin is closing in on a deal to acquire a large minority stake in Liverpool Football Club, with an announcement from current owner FSG possibly coming this week.”

And this deal could provide Liverpool with a boost in the transfer market, with the Premier League giants still needing signings in several positions.

Liverpool are yet to sign a top-level replacement for Mohamed Salah, while they also arguably need a new striker, midfielder and/or right-back in the coming weeks.

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Liverpool want Bradley Barcola and Alex Scott

Liverpool are known to be targeting PSG superstar Bradley Barcola to be their new star winger, but The Sun claims the Reds also want Bournemouth star Scott with Bezos’ takeover to ‘hand Liverpool a £1.5bn kitty boost’.

£1.5bn is the amount of Bezos’ ‘investment’, and the Barcola and Scott deals could cost around £208m combined.

The report claims:

‘Liverpool want to sign more superstars — although talks have stalled over a bid for Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola, with the Reds well short of the Champions League holders’ £128m valuation of the French winger, 23. ‘Bournemouth midfielder Adam Scott is another target. But FSG have baulked at the £80m asking fee set by Iraola’s former club.’

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