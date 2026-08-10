Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), have struck an agreement with a consortium that includes Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to sell around one-third of their stake at the Premier League club, according to a reliable journalist.

FSG bought Liverpool from Tom Hicks and George Gillett back on October 15, 2010.

Liverpool fans were hugely frustrated under Hicks and Gillette and held protests marches against them.

Under FSG, Liverpool have done extremely well, winning the Premier League title twice and the Champions League once.

FSG are well liked by the Anfield faithful, but it now appears that new (large) minority owners are coming to Liverpool.

On July 21, BBC Sport reported that millionaire businessman Amit Bhatia had expressed an interest in buying a minority stake in Liverpool.

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The son-in-law of the Indian billionaire businessman Lakshmi Mittal was previously director and co-owner at Queens Park Rangers.

FSG told BBC Sport in a statement on July 21: “An investment consortium led, managed, and represented by Amit Bhatia has expressed interest in making a strategic minority investment in Liverpool Football Club.”

It has now emerged that FSG, who sold a minority stake in Liverpool to global sports investment firm Dynasty in 2023, have struck a deal with the Bhatia-led consortium that also includes Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin.

Liverpool sale ‘announcement’ this week

According to Sky journalist Mark Kleinman, the announcement that FSG have sold roughly one-third of their stake in Liverpool to the consortium could be made this week.

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Kleinman wrote on X at 10:41am on August 10: “Exclusive: A consortium including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin is closing in on a deal to acquire a large minority stake in Liverpool Football Club, with an announcement from current owner FSG possibly coming this week.”

In his report on Sky, Kleinman has reported that the syndicate’s investment in Liverpool would take the Premier League club’s value to $6bn.

FSG proud of Liverpool achievements

On October 15, 2025, FSG chiefs John W. Henry, Tom Werner and Mike Gordon made a long and emotional statement on their time at Liverpool.

“When we first became involved with Liverpool, we knew we were joining something extraordinary and we hoped we could restore such an incredibly storied institution to standards it had previously set — but we could never have imagined exactly how the next 15 years would unfold.

“From the outset, our primary aims were simple: to bring success back to Anfield and to ensure the long-term health and stability of this great club. We understood the responsibility that came with being its custodians, and we’ve tried to honour that every single day. We also understood the scale of the challenge but recognised the potential that could be realised if everyone pulled in the same direction.

“Looking back now, it’s not only been quite a journey; it’s also been an incredible adventure that we, as owners, have been privileged to be a part of.

“The two Premier League titles — one under Jurgen and one under Arne — and the Champions League win are the obvious milestones. We will never forget being inside Anfield earlier this year on the day we were finally able to lift that league trophy in front of our fans. It is a memory that will stay with us for life.

“But there have been so many other moments that matter just as much. Sir Kenny Dalglish guiding us to our first trophy together in 2012. Becoming world champions in 2019. The cup double in 2022. The League Cup final in 2024. Back-to-back WSL title wins in 2013 and 2014 under Matt Beard. Each of them told its own story about what this club stands for — belief, togetherness, heart and so much passion.

“Of course, there have been tough times too. We’ve lost finals and missed out by the smallest of margins. Off the field, there have been times we’ve got things wrong. We know that and we have learned from it. All our decisions are made with the best, long-term interests of the club at the centre of our thinking.

“We are proud today of how the club has grown in every sense. The men’s team now train in world-class surroundings. The women’s team call Melwood home again, linking our future to our history. And Anfield itself — from the Main Stand to the new Anfield Road — has been transformed while never losing what makes it special.

“We also want to take a moment to recognise all the leadership at Liverpool, both on and off the field. Their guidance, commitment and dedication has been central to everything we’ve collectively achieved.

“Liverpool Football Club means so much to so many people, and that’s something we’ve always been conscious of. This club is part of the fabric of the city and far beyond it. It connects generations and communities in a way that is truly special. Being part of that story is a privilege, and it brings a responsibility we never take for granted.

“Today is a day to look back with gratitude. But it’s also a reminder that our work isn’t done. There’s still so much more ahead of us — more to achieve, more to win, and more memories to make, together.

“And to you, our supporters — on behalf of everyone at Fenway Sports Group — thank you. Thank you for welcoming us, for believing in this team through every high and low, for telling us when we’ve fallen short, and for showing the world what it truly means to be part of Liverpool Football Club.

“You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

John, Tom and Mike.

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