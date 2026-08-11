According to reports, Cristian Romero and Djed Spence are edging closer to leaving Tottenham Hotspur amid interest from European giants.

Tottenham have been incredibly busy in this summer’s transfer window after coming close to being relegated from the Premier League last season.

Roberto De Zerbi‘s side are currently among this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe, having invested around £230m to sign Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke.

The north London side have also recruited Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka on free transfers, and more incomings are expected in the next few weeks as they look to strengthen their attack.

Cody Gakpo and Savinho have been mooted as leading targets for the flanks, while Nicolas Jackson and Folarin Balogun have been mentioned as possible new strikers.

But Tottenham may have to offload some talents to balance the books, so they will presumably be glad that Romero and Spence are edging closer to leaving.

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Cristian Romero and Djed Spence are heading to Europe

Romero and Spence are very good players and they have not been short of interest this summer, but they are surplus to requirements at Spurs because they are now teammates ahead of them in the pecking order.

New signings Van Hecke and Senesi will be Tottenham’s leading centre-back options along with Micky van de Ven, while Spence would likely be behind Robertson and Pedro Porro if he stayed.

But they are closing in on exits, with Spence looking likely to join Inter Milan and Romero seemingly heading to Atletico Madrid.

Regarding Spence, Inter Milan are making renewed attempts to sign the England international as they hope Spurs will compromise on his fee.

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Fabrizio Romano revealed an update on Spence’s situation on Monday morning, having posted on X: ‘Inter are prepared to send official bid for Djed Spence if exit conditions change compared to €45m request post World Cup.

‘Inter believe price can be under €40m now and talks will follow — back on track as exclusively revealed. Spence, keen on the move.’

On Tuesday morning, an update from talkSPORT revealed Spence is now ‘edging closer’ to joining Inter Milan in a deal potentially worth £30m.

The report explains:

‘The Italian champions are willing to spend up to £30million on the England international this summer. Spence is open to a move away from Spurs before the transfer window closes. Having been offered to several clubs, Inter have now returned to the table to discuss a potential deal.’

Romero, meanwhile, has been linked with Arsenal, Barcelona and Inter Milan, but journalist Nicolo Schira claims he is now nearing a move to Atletico Madrid.

Schira said on X: ‘Excl. – Cuti #Romero to #AtleticoMadrid from #Tottenham is at the final stage.

‘Contract until 2030 (€6M/year) with the option for 2031. Last details but all the parties involved in the deal are confident to close.’

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